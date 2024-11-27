Trump's Border Czar Threatens to Arrest Leftist Mayor for Shielding Illegals: 'I'm Willing to Put Him in Jail'

President-elect Donald Trump’s border czar means business.

Tom Homan, a former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and longtime hardliner on illegal immigration, has no time for Democratic politicians who are vowing to oppose Trump’s efforts to deport illegals when he takes office.

And, Homan told Fox News’ Sean Hannity this week, he knows exactly how to handle them.

In the interview, Homan was asked specifically about Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, whose city has become a overrun with illegals at a huge cost to its citizens.

In an interview with Denver’s KUSA last week, Johnston said he’d be willing to go to jail, if necessary, while opposing Trump’s deportation moves.

Homan told Hannity that could be arranged.

“Look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing: He’s willing to go to jail; I’m willing to put him in jail,” Homan said.

INCOMING BORDER CZAR HOMAN: “Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing; he’s willing to go to jail. I’m willing to put him in jail.”pic.twitter.com/R1VS05OJVm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2024

It’s against federal law — a felony — to “knowingly harbor and conceal illegal aliens from immigration authorities,” Homan explained.

“He can get the hell out of the way,” Homan said. “But we’re gonna go do the job.”

“President Trump has a mandate from the American people. We gotta secure this country. We gotta save American lives.”

As KUSA reported, Johnston’s comments about his willingness to go to jail actually represented a comedown from his previous statements to the Colorado Public Radio-affiliated website Denverite, where he’d talked about obstructing deportation efforts by using Denver law enforcement, or encouraging a “Tiananmen Square” style public protest in which American citizens protect illegal aliens from deportation efforts.

(At the conservative website American Thinker, commentator John M. Grondelski noted Johnston’s comments, for all their invocation of the heroism on display in China in 1989, were essentially in line with the left’s playbook use of “human shields” — as Hamas terrorists do in Gaza.)

Is Tom Homan using the right approach to leftists? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But there’s no doubt that what Johnson is talking about is an attempt to reignite the “resistance” that grew up after Trump’s election victory in 2016, when Democrats and leftist fancied themselves akin to the French free fighters operating under Nazi occupation in World War II.

(The major difference between the two was the fact that the French Resistance faced a deadly, a tyrannical enemy bent on destroying the country, while the anti-Trump “resistance” was largely made up of NPR-listening federal employees with cushy office jobs and low self-esteem.)

The problem for Democrats is that the American people have spoken, loud and clear, on the subject of illegal immigration. It was a top campaign issue in the November election, and it was a winning issue for Trump.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the country has been literally invaded by millions upon millions of illegal immigrants from the world over — many of them harmless, no doubt, but many, many of them criminals or potential terrorists.

And Americans want them out.

If Democrats like Mike Johnston want to stand in the way of the law, as well as the will of the American people, there’s a way to deal with that.

And Tom Homan made it clear, he has no problem with the idea of using it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.