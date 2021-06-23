Path 27
Commentary

Tyranny: Concerned Parents Arrested After School Board Cuts Off Comments on Trans, CRT Policies

Samantha Chang June 23, 2021 at 1:44pm
Two Virginia parents protesting critical race theory and transgender policy proposals at their children’s schools were arrested Tuesday during a meeting of the Loudoun County School Board.

The public comment session was held so parents could voice their concerns over the teaching of CRT as well as a new policy on “transgender and gender-expansive students.”

Instead, the board ended the meeting midway and two parents were arrested.

A total of 259 people had signed up to offer public comments, but the meeting was shut down after just 51 had spoken, according to Fox News.

Ian Prior, a father of two students and a spokesman for the parent advocacy group Fight for Schools, slammed the board for refusing to allow parents to have a say in how their children are educated on controversial topics such as critical race theory and transgenderism.

Prior told Fox News that it’s imperative for parents to “get a seat at the table” to help shape what their children learn in the classroom.

Otherwise, schools become vehicles for the mass brainwashing of children with destructive left-wing propaganda.



The brouhaha at the Loudoun County School Board meeting came after former Republican state Sen. Dick Black slammed the board for suspending teacher Tanner Cross in May for stating at a school board meeting that he doesn’t believe “a biological boy can be a girl and vice-versa.”

Two weeks ago, a judge ordered Cross’ school to reinstate him, saying his statements were constitutionally protected free speech under the First Amendment.

After Black criticized the board for its vindictive punishment, several audience members cheered.

The school board members then got upset and called a short recess. After they returned, the board announced that it had voted 9-0 to end the public comments session.

Black also blasted the board for “having a dark history of suppressing free speech.”

The parents at the meeting were upset that the board abruptly ended the session and shouted “Shame on you!” at board members.

Numerous parents sang the national anthem to protest what they considered the board’s infringement on their free speech rights.

According to Ned Ryun, the CEO of conservative activist group American Majority, one of the parents who was arrested was Jon Tigges, a retired Air Force veteran.

“This is appalling and Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman should be ashamed of himself,” Ryun tweeted.

Tensions have been building for months in wealthy Loudon County amid escalating parental objections to the indoctrination of critical race theory in schools.

Should critical race theory be banned in schools?

Democrats and their media lapdogs falsely claim that only white parents and politicians oppose critical race theory, but many others also object to the divisive instruction.

In May, a black mom torpedoed CRT at another Loudon County school board meeting, saying the hateful left-wing propaganda is similar to the racist brainwashing employed by the Ku Klux Klan and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

“CRT is not an honest dialogue,” Shawntel Cooper said. “It is a tactic that was used by Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan on slavery very many years ago to dumb down my ancestors so we could not think for ourselves.”

Cooper also berated the board for using classrooms to brainwash students with partisan propaganda.

“We don’t want your political advertisement to divide our children or belittle them,” she said. “Think twice before you indoctrinate such racist theories.”

Critical race theory is irrational disinformation that has no place in schools or the workplace.

With the nation imploding under Democratic government control, it’s encouraging that parents are fighting back to protect their children from being programmed like left-wing robots.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
