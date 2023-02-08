Tyre Nichols' Parents Trusted Biden to Honor Them at SOTU, Then He Humiliated Their Son in Public

President Joe Biden butchered the name of a man killed by Memphis Police Department officers in Tuesday’s State of the Union speech.

Biden referred to Tyre Nichols as “Tyler Nichols” in the speech, bringing up the example of a black Tennessee man who was beaten to death by five black police officers in order to push police reform.

Biden refers to Tyre Nichols as "Tyler."

Viewers noticed that Biden stated Nichols’ name incorrectly.

Gaff #257

“Tyler Nichols”

Right in front of his parents! 😆 — YO STEVO (@YOSTEVO13) February 8, 2023

Five Memphis police officers are facing second-degree murder charges in connection to Nichols’ death, according to NPR.

Nichols’ parents were present at the speech.

Biden introduces the parents of Tyre Nichols

Biden went on to claim that police killings akin to Nichols’ death happen “far too often” in America.

Biden previously stated that Super Bowl LVII would be occurring on Wednesday in the speech, before correcting himself.

