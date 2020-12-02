UK Becomes First Country To Approve COVID Vaccine for Emergency Use

The United Kingdom authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Wednesday, becoming the first country to authorize a vaccine backed by promising clinical trial results.

The vaccine, developed in partnership with the German drug maker BioNTech, is set to be distributed across Britain next week, the government said in a news release.

The initial batch of approximately 800,000 doses will go to health care workers, nursing home residents and other elderly people, according to NBC News.

“It’s fantastic,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday. “It’s the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again.”

His message was echoed by Matt Hancock, Britain’s Health Secretary, who told the country that “help is on its way.”

TRENDING: Melania Trump Unveils Spectacular Patriotic White House Christmas Decorations

Help is on its way. The MHRA has formally authorised the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19. The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week. The UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 2, 2020

The announcement is likely to be followed by similar ones in the United States, as Pfizer and Moderna have both applied for emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Pfizer CEO Albert Broula applauded the U.K.’s decision in a news release on Wednesday, saying that “authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win.”

Do you think the FDA will soon approve a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Pfizer’s vaccine candidate was the first of three that proved to be at least 90 percent effective in clinical trials, preceding vaccines from Moderna and AstraZeneca.

COVID-19 has infected over 1.6 million people in the United Kingdom and killed nearly 60,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University database. Worldwide, the virus has infected over 64 million people and killed nearly 1.5 million.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.