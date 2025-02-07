How does the United Kingdom plan to address terrorism? Ban all the weapons terrorist use to commit the act, of course.

In a proposal that almost seemed satirical, the New York Post reported Jan. 31 that actor Idris Elba — ahead of his upcoming documentary of knife crime — urged the U.K. government to blunt kitchen knives and ban those with a pointed tip.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Wednesday that Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is actually considering his proposal.

In July 2024, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana murdered three young girls at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Southport, England. His weapon of choice was a knife.

Cooper addressed Elba’s proposal ahead of publication of the Home Office’s review of Rudakubana’s case by Prevent, the U.K.’s anti-extremism program.

Understandably, such a horrific crime against children would spawn calls for action as Rudakubana received a 52-year prison sentence; this is another issue entirely as the U.K. is not sentencing a child murderer to life in prison or putting him to death for this evil act.

Cooper and Elba actually think this is going to make children and the country as a whole safer.

“This is an issue that Idris has raised. It’s also an issue [raised by] surgeons who have dealt with knife crime. Victims have also raised this, as well, in the past. So that’s why we are looking at it,” she said.

Elaborating on his position, per the Post, Elba stated, “I do think there is areas of innovation that we can do with kitchen knives. I hate to say it. Not all kitchen knives need to have a point on them.

Is this ban proposal ridiculous? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“That sounds like a crazy thing to say, but actually, it would reduce — you know, you can still cut your food without the point on your knife, which is an innovative way to sort of look at it.”

On other types of blades like, “heritage knives” there are loopholes that allow others to own “ninja swords.” Elba suggested banning them or making people get a license to own one.

The Mail cited the Youth Endowment Fund, putting the total number of children treated for knife injuries at 507 since April 2024.

How this will actually stop terrorism remains a question.

Hypothetically, if a would-be terrorist were to buy blunted knife with it now being illegal to own a traditional one, what’s stopping them from sharpening it into a more lethal weapon to commit the act?

Had Rudakubana not had the ability to obtain the knife Elba wants to ban, what would have stopped him from getting in a vehicle and driving it through a crowd of children if he was intent on murdering them?

The fact that Cooper is actually considering this proposal further hurts the credibility of a legal system that has very little left after arresting people for making jokes on the internet and covering up the crimes of Muslim men who groom and rape children.

This proposal is only going to stop one group of people — chefs and at-home cooks who need to cut a steak.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.