Viral Post in Wake of Platner Allegations Perfectly Encapsulates Left's Problem With 'Toxic Masculinity'

Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner was what Democrats thought a real man should be. But he turned out to be a caricature of masculinity, one behind which all sorts of rot and evil hid.

And, as a viral post on X pointed out, he’s hardly the only caricature of that sort.

As you’ve undoubtedly heard by now, Platner is being disowned by the Democratic Party in the wake of the latest allegation against him, this one a rape claim by a former girlfriend.

It’s not like there weren’t other crises that should have ended his campaign. In fact, going through them all here would occasion a rapid-fire summation that would make “We Didn’t Start the Fire” look like a deep dive.

Suffice it to say that some of these problems already involved alleged abuse against women and some of them involved alleged intoxication, both of which played a role in the rape allegation against him.

But Democrats looked past it all. Why? Part of it was a willingness to be convinced by Platner’s backstory, that he was a guy who had PTSD from his time in the military and had self-medicated with alcohol, but had moved past it and was looking for redemption.

There was ample evidence that this was a lie, though, and that Platner’s problems had persisted up until just before he announced his candidacy.

(The rape allegation Monday, it must be noted, dates from 2021 — but at no time in the past decade-and-a-half has Platner been free of scandal, which includes repeatedly assuring Democrats during his campaign that there were no more allegations coming forth when he clearly must have known there would be.)

The other part of it — most of it, in fact — was that Platner exuded a new type of progressive masculinity that wasn’t just “soy,” as the kids like to say, but was an antidote to that rascally “toxic masculinity” the left has spent a better part of a decade beating a drum about.

If these allegations are true — and virtually every Democrat of note seems to take them at face value — this makes Platner even more toxic than the “toxic masculinity” these people were so busy espying.

As the “End Wokeness” account on X noted, however, this is part of a pattern:

Platner: “I embody healthy masculinity”

> broke into his ex’s home, r*ped her Emhoff: “Toxic masculinity is a crisis”

> impregnated his chiId’s nanny Swalwell: “Believe all women”

> assaulted 6+ women pic.twitter.com/TnRUKuZzCa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 7, 2026

Let’s first take Platner. Here was a man who, speaking to NPR, said that he embodied “a healthy form of [masculinity].”

“Look, I mean, I lift weights, I shoot guns, my background is obviously in the military,” Platner said. “I work outside, most of my hobbies are things that people tend to associate with, like, manly stuff, I guess.”

“The exact same time, I go to therapy,” Platner continued. “I have a very open sort of dialogue and emotional relationship with my wife. I work incredibly hard to put myself in places where I share space with folks.”

Graham Platner (D) on NPR one month ago: “I represent healthy masculinity” This did not age well 😬 pic.twitter.com/T3bEvgvdm5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 6, 2026

How do you do, fellow Y-chromosome-havers?

And if that’s not enough for you, here’s a six-minute clip posted by Platner in February on his definition of healthy masculinity, which includes telling young men “that masculinity is based around support.”







That whole “masculinity is based around protecting those who are weaker, protecting those who aren’t as lucky, protecting those who don’t have the same privilege in this society that many men like me do” part hasn’t aged well, either.

It’s amazing that this is the second major Democrat who’s tried to redefine masculinity that’s been effectively scalped during this election cycle. California Rep. Eric Swalwell, for instance, was all in on the #BelieveAllWomen thing during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in 2018:

2018. Eric Swalwell says that Brett Kavanaugh shouldn’t be on the Supreme Court because there are allegations of sexual assault against him. Swalwell also said that Kavanaugh deserved to be fully investigated by the FBI. By his own logic, Swalwell should drop out of the CA… pic.twitter.com/aBOZf9RgQ9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 9, 2026

#MeToo stopped, however, when it was him, too — and with multiple women accusing him of sexual misconduct, no less.

Hear it directly from me. These allegations are flat false. And I will fight them. pic.twitter.com/bQSlCquD1U — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 11, 2026

After numerous reports catalogued repeated and corroborated evidence that Swalwell engaged in sexual impropriety, he dropped out of both the California gubernatorial race and his seat in Congress:

Finally, let’s not forget Doug Emhoff, the first gentleman under President Joe Biden’s administration. While his wife was veep, he was busy talking about the dangers posed by this perfidious “toxic masculinity” to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

“This is something I have thought about a lot, I’ve spoken about a lot. There’s too much of toxicity — masculine toxicity out there, and we’ve kind of confused what it means to be a man, what it means to be masculine,” Emhoff said in 2023. “You’ve got this trope out there where you have to be tough, and angry, and lash out to be strong.”

Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, joined the crowd by condemning ‘toxic masculinity.’ There’s no such thing as toxic masculinity, only toxic behavior. Toxicity is not gender specific. However, no one goes around talking about ‘toxic femininity.’ pic.twitter.com/d7tmBHa1iF — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, on the campaign trail when his wife was the Democratic nominee for president, he cast himself as another masculinity-whisperer.

Max Tani of Semafor reported that “Emhoff has been a key Harris advocate, cast as a relatable, enlightened ‘wife guy’ and father who ‘discussed the feminism of Pearl Jam.’”

He also got former White House press secretary and MSNBC hack Jen Psaki to still cast him as the voice of new liberal manhood in an interview, saying he “reshaped the perception of masculinity.”

🚨JUST IN: Jen Psaki tells Doug Emhoff he’s reshaped the perception of masculinity.pic.twitter.com/80b4ecqXV4 — Radical Left Receipts (@radleftreceipts) September 29, 2024

Apparently, Emhoff hadn’t listened to “Vitalogy” enough times to fully reshape it, because it came out on the campaign trail that he’d impregnated his nanny while married to his former wife and had allegedly abused another girlfriend in public before settling down with Kamala Harris.

At least he denied the latter allegation, although it had plenty of corroboration behind it. In regard to the whole nanny-impregnation thing, he would merely say that he and his former wife “went through some tough times on account of my actions” and effectively left it at that.

Yes, I imagine you did, Mr. Emhoff.

What’s most galling is that this won’t change anything. Joe Rogan will still be the problem for liberals, no doubt, as they run toward any man who will run as a Democrat, display vague masculine credentials, and self-flagellate for an entire gender.

Mistakes were made, they’ll say. But lessons won’t be learned. They’ll still find some demon of a man who’ll be willing to demonize all men to get themselves on the ticket, and without any shortage on the bench to call upon once they get exposed, too.

Meanwhile, real masculinity still beats Democrat-constructed post-masculinity 10 times out of 10, and it’s not even close. Platner may not have been the first to prove it, but he sure won’t be the last, either.

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