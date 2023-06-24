Ungodly: Scientists Create First Synthetic Human Embryos in Near Sidestep of UK Ethics Legislation

Scientists have made an incredible and alarming breakthrough in creating synthetic human embryos, without the use of a sperm and egg.

Overall, while the development of a human embryo has been largely seen as a scientific breakthrough, some experts say the “synthetic” embryo models were not truly synthetic.

As noted by Dr. Ildem Akerman, an associate professor in functional genomics at the University of Birmingham — who was not involved in the research project — the models were “derived from living stem cells that originate from an embryo,” according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“Essentially, what scientists do is cultivate a single stem cell and encourage its growth into an organised group of cells that, in theory, possess the potential to develop into an implantable embryo,” Akerman explained.

The new findings, however, do not prove an embryo model could be grown to full-term, since the scientists only cultivated the embryos for 14 days, according to multiple reports.

Additionally, it would be illegal to actually implant the embryo into a patient’s womb, The Guardian reported.

The creation of the embryo models was done by scientists at Cambridge University and California Institute of Technology.

The development of the synthetic embryos was announced at the Wednesday annual meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research.

The goal of the project is to ultimately be able to further analyze early human development and possibly even aid in the prevention of miscarriages.

Details regarding their work are not wholly clear, as their research has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

However, Akerman and other experts have warned of the “significant implications” that this type of research can have.

“Obviously, this research can provide a deeper understanding of how tissues and organs form, potentially leading to advancements in regenerative medicine and the treatment of developmental disorders,” Akerman said, according to the Daily Mail.

“Nevertheless, the ability to do something does not justify doing it; ethical frameworks should be established and maintained in line with the public’s view on the subject.”

The advancement of creating synthetic embryos follows similar research conducted among animals.

Last year, scientists revealed they had developed synthetic mice embryos which had begun to grow a beating heart, a brain, and organs. Once implanted into female mice, the embryos failed to grow into live animals, The Guardian reported.

Scientists in China have conducted similar research among monkeys. However, all attempts to impregnate female monkeys with the synthetic embryos have also been unsuccessful, according to BBC News.

