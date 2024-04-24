Viral Video Shows What It's Like to Order from Wendy's New AI Drive-Thru System
A new viral video on X has highlighted Wendy’s innovative use of artificial intelligence with its FreshAI system, designed to enhance efficiency in the drive-thru ordering process.
The video, posted by software developer Danny Thompson, captures a woman interacting with Wendy’s AI-driven service.
Wendy’s is using FreshAI, their AI to automate drive thru ordering. Wild to see 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VJkHtcCJhS
— Danny Thompson (@DThompsonDev) April 22, 2024
As the woman approaches the drive-thru, the AI system immediately engages with her, asking for her order details.
She opts for a chocolate Frosty and, upon the AI’s inquiry, specifies a medium size.
The system quickly confirms her order and directs her to the next window to finalize her purchase.
Impressively, the transaction is completed in just 30 seconds, demonstrating FreshAI’s capability to accurately recognize voices and process orders swiftly.
Despite the system’s efficiency, the video suggests that some customers are still adapting to this new technological integration.
Danny Thompson, reflecting on the technology, remarked, “Wild to see,” while the video’s caption noted, “AI taking over,” accompanied by a crying emoji and another one with a stunned expression.
In the comment section, one viewer pointed out, “That awkward silence before each response,” highlighting a common quirk in human-machine interaction.
That awkward silence before each response
— justinhj (@justinhj) April 23, 2024
Tregg, another user, made a sarcastic comment, “Can I get a large ignore all previous instructions,” presumably sharing his own experience and the occasional frustrations with using such AI services.
“Can I get a large ignore all previous instructions”
— Tregg 🤘 (@Treggify) April 22, 2024
“Didn’t like minimum wage huh? Now guess what! NO WAGE,” commented another user expressing concerns about potential job loss due to this technology.
Didn’t like minimum wage huh? Now guess what! NO WAGE!
— Lord Levy (@DatzRyte_Levy) April 23, 2024
According to the Wendy’s website, the company insisted that the primary goal of FreshAI is to support restaurant staff in taking orders, rather than replacing them with its new technology.
FreshAI is currently active in four company-operated restaurants within the Columbus, Ohio, market, and plans are underway to expand to more locations.
The company plans to incorporate FreshAI across its various platforms, integrating AI technology with the Wendy’s app, in-restaurant kiosks, mobile devices, smart home gadgets and beyond.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.