SECTIONS
Culture
Print

University Condemns ‘Unlawful and Dangerous’ Action After Confederate Statue Is Torn Down by Protesters

By Joe Saunders
at 9:02am
Print

The statue was known as “Silent Sam,” but the echoes from its destruction are ringing loud and clear.

The chancellor of the University of North Carolina on Tuesday issued a statement that acknowledged how controversial the statue had been in recent years, but harshly criticized the protesters who pulled it down during a demonstration Monday.

“The monument has been divisive for years, and its presence has been a source of frustration for many people not only on our campus but throughout the community,” Chancellor Carol L. Folt wrote in the statement published on Twitter.

“However, last night’s actions were unlawful and dangerous, and we are very fortunate that no one was injured.”

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, issued his own statement that also acknowledged the anger the statue has attracted, but said the mob action had “no place in our communities.”

According to Fox News, the demonstration that eventually ended with the statue being pulled down started in the university’s plaza on the night before the first day of classes. After about two hours of speeches, a crowd of hundreds surrounded the statue and, eventually, toppled it.

Should there be criminal prosecutions for those who tore down the statue?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“It was all smiles and joy and dancing and jubilation, to be honest,” UNC graduate Jasmin Howard told The New York Times.

Howard said she was standing in the back of the crowd when the statue fell.

“It was really a joyous moment,” she told The Times.

But those commenting on social media weren’t convinced.

RELATED: Wake Forest Professor Claims Believing in God is ‘Immoral and Illogical’

And others pointed out that no matter how dramatic the events of Monday might have appeared in news coverage of the statue’s destruction, it wasn’t going to end the debate about what it symbolized.

The reaction to the destruction of “Silent Sam” was still in its early stages on Wednesday.

But the echoes are likely to reverberate for a long time to come.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence; Michael Candelori/Shutterstock.com

April Ryan Demands Sarah Sanders Pay for Her Personal Body Guard

Jack Davis

Watch: Great White Shark Gets Dolphin Meal Snatched by Something Even Bigger

Dick Morris

Robert F Kennedy Department of Justice building entrance "The Place of Justice is a Hallowed Place" engraved in stone above the doorPamela Au / Shutterstock

Dick Morris: We Said It Before, Now It’s Proven – DOJ at Center of Dossier Conspiracy

Chuck Ross

Robert MuellerSaul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Mueller Claims Trump Aide Impeded FBI Investigation, Recommends 6 Months Lockup

Neetu Chandak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Cuomo Attempts To Take GOP Candidate’s 30-Second Ad Off Air

The Western Journal

An adviser to a Democratic legislative leader helped a liberal group put a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin on brief display at the Colorado state capitol building near a spot reserved for a portrait of President Donald Trump.

Colorado Capitol Worker’s Trump Prank Ends in Stripped Credentials

Jack Davis

Asia Argento in a pair of sunglasses at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Underage Sexual Assault Scandal Rocks #MeToo Icon

Neetu Chandak

Judge John Bates in suit and tie.

Judge Reverses Himself, Hands Trump Big DACA Win

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.