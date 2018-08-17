SECTIONS
US News World News
Print

University Pulls Plug on Doctor’s Speaking Engagement for Calling Transgenderism ‘Delusional’

By Grace Carr
at 9:06am
Print

The University of Western Australia canceled a Friday speaking engagement by a medical expert who claims that identifying as transgender is a “delusional disorder” after thousands of students signed a petition demanding the school ban him from speaking.

Dr. Quentin Van Meter, American College of Pediatricians president, was set to speak at the university as part of a national tour sponsored by the Australian Family Association. The American doctor is a pediatric endocrinologist and professor.

“Transgender is actually a delusional disorder,” Van Meter said. “It’s a state of mind with no biologic basis for it that can be found.”

UWA claims it canceled the event because the AFA did not comply with the university’s venue hiring policy, The Australian reported Friday.

“The event hirers could not meet their obligations of the venue hire contract, providing no confidence that UWA could ensure safety on campus,” the university said in a statement, according to The Australian.

TRENDING: Bill O’Reilly Takes Strong Stance on NFL Anthem Controversy: ‘Don’t Like it, Go to Canada’

The cancellation comes after more than 9,000 students signed a petition demanding that the school cancel the speaking engagement.

UWA responded to those demands Wednesday, saying that cancelling the event would “create an undesirable precedent for the exclusion of objectionable views,” The Guardian reported.

The university also noted, however, that Van Meter’s beliefs might not be in line with the university’s values.

Do you think the speaker's engagement at the university should have been canceled?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The views which have been expressed by the speakers in the past, particularly with respect to transgender people, are at odds with the university’s values of respect for human dignity and diversity,” the university said in a statement, according to The Guardian.

“It’s a sad fact that we now live in a world where universities are denying free speech and opinion,” Australian Christian Lobby’s state director Peter Abetz said, according to The Australian.

“Dr. Van Meter is an international expert on transgenderism who should be allowed the freedom to speak just like anyone else.”

The university did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment in time for publication.

RELATED: Video: Police Forbid Journalist from Walking Past Mosque

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Omarosa Manigault and Piers Morgan in a scene from "Celebrity Apprentice"NBC screenshot

Piers Morgan Reveals ‘Appalling’ ‘#MeToo Moment’ With Omarosa: ‘One of the Worst Human Beings I’ve Ever Encountered’

Richard Pollock

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Report: Trump to Deport Known Assassin Other Presidents Turned a Blind Eye To

Jack Davis

Donald Trump attends 'Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City.Rob Kim/Getty Images

Trump Says ‘Apprentice’ Producer Called Him To Tell the Truth About ‘N-Word’ Tapes

Joe Saunders

Trump at podium with index finger in the air.Screenshot ESPN/YouTube

Trump Issues Fiery Response to Coordinated Attack from 300 Newspapers

Joe Saunders

Donald Trump along in a picture frame.Win McNamee/Getty Images

British Prime Minister’s Comment Makes CNN’s Attack on Trump Backfire

The Western Journal

Peter StrozkScreenshot/Fox News

Twitterverse Blows Up After GoFundMe Campaign Opens for Peter Strozk

Jack Davis

Sam Adams logo360b/Shutterstock

Mayor Pushing Boycott of Sam Adams Over Pro-Trump Owner Gets Wake-Up Call from the Public

Allison Kofol

Actors Steve Martin (L) and Martin Short speak onstage during American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Steve Martin Stays Away from Trump Jokes for a Reason: ‘We’re Not Here To Preach’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.