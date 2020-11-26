Login
US Bishops Prepare for Likely Anti-Catholic Presidency of Roman Catholic Joe Biden

By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published November 26, 2020 at 1:15am
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Tuesday that it will form a task force to address policies supported by presumptive President-elect Joe Biden which directly contradict Roman Catholic teaching.

The task force will be headed by Detroit Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron of Detroit, according to the Catholic News Service, and will focus on addressing a possible Biden presidency.

Biden, who often invokes his Roman Catholic faith, supports policies explicitly opposed to Catholic teaching, such as same-sex marriage and abortion.

USCCB president Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles announced the formation of the task force on Tuesday at an annual conference of American Catholic bishops, noting that “we are facing a unique moment in the history of our country.”

Biden, potentially the second Roman Catholic president of the United States, “presents certain opportunities but also certain challenges,” Gomez said.

The archbishop predicted that Biden “will support policies that are against some fundamental values we hold dear as Catholics.”

“This includes repeal of the Hyde Amendment and his support for Roe v. Wade,” Gomez said.

Biden has also promised that as president, he would reinstate Obama-era policies which required a Roman Catholic social services agency to pay for birth control for its employees, even though the Supreme Court ruled in July that the religious group is exempt from Obama’s contraceptive mandate.

Gomez noted that the USCCB has issued statements emphasizing that Roman Catholic bishops have “a preeminent priority of elimination of abortion.”

The archbishop also emphasized that bishops must be aware of “unequal treatment of Catholic schools” during a Biden administration, as well as the restoration of a mandate requiring employers to provide birth control for their employees.

“These policies pose a serious threat to the common good whenever any politician supports them. We have long opposed these polices strongly and we will continue to do so,” Gomez said.

“When politicians who profess the Catholic faith support them there are … problems,” he added.

“It creates confusion among the faithful about what the church actually teaches on these questions.”

The USCCB and Biden transition team did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Mary Margaret Olohan
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







