The U.S. economy saw an increase of 199,000 jobs in December and unemployment dipped to 3.9 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Friday.

Economists had expected 422,000 jobs to be added in December, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The latest jobs report leaves the economy with roughly 6.4 million more jobs than at the end of 2020 but still 3.6 million short of pre-pandemic levels.

“The economy right now is in a good spot and resilient enough to withstand this COVID surge,” economist Julia Pollak said, according to the Journal. “We just expect this year to bring a more moderate, sustainable pace of recovery and growth.”

Meanwhile, a record 4.5 million workers quit their job in November, an increase from October’s 4.1 million, the BLS announced Tuesday.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation