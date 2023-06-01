US Embassies Waste No Time in Rolling Out 'Pride' Month Displays for the World to See

As June dawned around the globe, so did flags making plain the Biden administration’s allegiance to the LGBT movement.

Multiple American embassies hoisted the rainbow-colored flag alongside the Stars and Stripes.

“The Department of State proudly works to promote and protect the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons around the world. We strongly oppose the ‘otherization’ of LGBTQI+ persons to justify authoritarian power grabs and attacks on institutions of democracy globally. Democracies are stronger when they celebrate the full rights and value of all persons, without discrimination,” the State Department posted in a statement on its website.

We are proud to support @RigaPride and highlight 🇺🇸 support for LGBTQI+ equality throughout #PrideMonth. Ambassador Robinson: “I’m pleased to join the Embassy community today in raising the Progress Pride flag as a visible symbol of our support.” pic.twitter.com/dtXXQDMKIF — U.S. Embassy Riga (@USEmbassyRiga) May 31, 2023

🏳️‍🌈 June is #PrideMonth in the U.S. It is a time to honor the resilience of #LGBTQI+ people, who are fighting to live authentically and freely and reaffirm our belief that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. We proudly fly the Pride flag this month to remind the LGBTQI+ community… pic.twitter.com/lFkPf9Jh4w — U.S. Embassy Suva (@USEmbassySuva) June 1, 2023

“Pride is a celebration of generations of LGBTQI+ people, who have fought bravely to live openly and authentically.” President Biden’s Pride Month Proclamation: https://t.co/CuUiMD7lgj 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yDZxbJAbCM — U.S. Embassy Australia (@USEmbAustralia) June 1, 2023

In 2021, the Biden administration announced that it would abandon the one-flag policy of former President Donald Trump, who insisted that the American flag be flown alone in front of America’s diplomatic outposts.

Last year, Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin objected to the practice, according to the Ripon Commonwealth.

“I’m not supportive of flying the gay flag next to the American flag,” he said then.

“There are a whole lot of churches who are very opposed to these marriages, and to fly a flag offensive to these churches is completely disruptive and unnecessary.”

The display of flags comes as the Biden administration is pushing its agenda around the globe.

According to the Voice of America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is calling for restrictions against Uganda after passage of a law forbidding homosexuality in that country.

In a statement, he accused Uganda of “abuse of universal human rights, including the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons.”

Should U.S. embassies be banned from flying “pride” flags? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Uganda’s “failure to safeguard the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons is part of a broader degradation of human rights protections that puts Ugandan citizens at risk and damages the country’s reputation as a destination for investment, development, tourism, and refugees,” Blinken said.

In an Op-Ed for the Washington Examiner, Christopher Tremoglie said government and “pride” flags do not mix.

He wrote that “there is no need for this flag to be on any government property — especially since it doesn’t represent everyone’s values.”

“While many leftists have embraced the ‘pride’ flag, the reality is that the flag itself is incendiary. It is divisive, it imposes a specific group’s morality on others, it is meant to exclude people, and it promotes one group above another. We should unite our country, not divide it — especially on government properties,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.