US Embassy Reveals 'Horrifying' Bloodshed as Over 100 Adults and Children Dead at Hands of Myanmar Junta Forces

By Jack Davis
Published March 28, 2021 at 1:53pm
Myanmar’s military forces killed more than 100 civilians Saturday in the bloodiest day to date of the coup that began last month.

Protests marked the nation’s Armed Forces Day, resulting in a military crackdown in which dozens of children were reported killed, according to CBS. Before the latest bloodshed, more than 300 of Myanmar’s citizens had been killed by the junta that took power, according to Reuters.

Saturday was a national holiday marking resistance against Japan’s occupation during World War II. Russian deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin joined Myanmar’s ruling junta at the parade, as did representatives from China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand, according to the website Myanmar Now.

During the ceremony, coup leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said the military would protect Myanmar’s people and work to build democracy.

Then the bullets began to fly.

Unconfirmed reports posted by Myanmar Now said a 1-year-old child was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet. In another town, a 13-year-old girl was reportedly killed inside her home.

The BBC reported the following incident:

Should the UN finally take action?

“Fourteen-year-old Pan Ei Phyu’s mother says she rushed to close all the doors when she heard the military coming down her street. But she wasn’t fast enough. A moment later, she was holding her daughter’s blood-soaked body.

“‘I saw her collapse and initially thought she just slipped and fell. But then blood spurted out from her chest,’ she told BBC Burmese,” the BBC reported.

“They are killing us like birds or chickens, even in our homes,” one Myanmar resident said, according to The Guardian. “We will keep protesting regardless. We must fight until the junta falls.”

“This is just the latest example of the military authorities’ determination to kill their way out of nationwide resistance to the coup,” said Ming Yu Hah, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for campaigns.

“These abhorrent killings again show the generals’ brazen disregard for the inadequate pressure applied so far by the international community. The cost of international inaction is being counted in bodies.”


Kyaw Win, director of the Burma Human Rights Network in Britain, said the military had “no limits, no principles,” according to the BBC.

“It’s a massacre, it’s not a crackdown anymore,” he said.

World leaders reacted with condemnations, but were urged to do more than talk.

After a day of carnage across Myanmar, military leaders celebrated Armed Forces Day with a lavish party.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
