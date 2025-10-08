US Kills Senior Terror Attack Planner in Strike

The U.S. military has confirmed the death of a senior member of an al-Qaida-affiliated terrorist organization in Syria, U.S. Central Command announced Tuesday.

Muhammad Abd-al-Wahhab al-Ahmad, identified as a senior “attack planner” for the terrorist group Ansar al-Islam, was killed in an Oct. 2 airstrike, CENTCOM said.

The exact location of the strike in Syria was not disclosed.

“U.S. forces in the Middle East remain postured to disrupt and defeat efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks,” CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in a statement.

“We will continue to defend our homeland, warfighters, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond,” Cooper added.

Ansar al-Islam is a terrorist organization designated by the United States as a foreign terrorist group in 2004.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, Ansar al-Islam translates to “Supporters of Islam,” UPI reported.

The militant Kurdish group is part of a separatist movement seeking to transform Iraq into an Islamic state.

The group reportedly formed in 2001 with the support of al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden.

CENTCOM’s strike is the latest in a series of U.S. operations targeting terrorist leadership in Syria this year.

In late February, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike that killed Muhammed Yusuf Ziya Talay, a senior military leader of the al-Qaida-linked Hurras al-Din group, according to The Hill.

The U.S. military said it continues to monitor and strike targets that pose a threat to Americans and regional stability.

CENTCOM officials emphasized that operations like the one conducted last week are aimed at preventing terror attacks before they can be carried out.

The strike comes after another successful raid in northern Syria nearly two months ago.

“U.S. Central Command forces conducted a successful raid in northern Syria on Aug. 19, killing a senior ISIS member and key financier who planned attacks in Syria and Iraq,” CENTCOM said at the time.

“He had relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region, posing a direct threat to U.S. and Coalition forces and the new Syrian Government.”

