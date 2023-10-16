US Military Officials Select Troops for Potential Israel Deployment

The Pentagon has selected troops it intends to potentially send to the Middle East to assist the Israeli Defense Forces following an expected invasion of the Gaza Strip, according to a report.

On Oct. 7, Hamas fighters took to the skies, the sea, and the ground in a deadly and unprecedented sneak attack on civilians across much of southern Israel.

The terror group also fired barrages of thousands of rockets.

In the 10 days since, Israel has struck targets not only in Gaza, but also in Syria and in southern Lebanon.

Should Gaza face a ground invasion, The Wall Street Journal reported, officials at the Department of Defense have already identified approximately 2,000 American troops it intends to send into the war zone.

According to the report, these troops would assist with medical support and other non-combat missions.

The Journal reported:

“The U.S. military has selected roughly 2,000 troops to prepare for a potential deployment to support Israel, U.S. defense officials said. The troops are tasked with missions like advising and medical support, the officials said, and they are from across the U.S. armed services.

“They aren’t intended to serve in a combat role, the officials said. No infantry have been put on prepare-to-deploy order.”

Per the report, most of the selected troops are already either in the Middle East or are currently stationed in Europe.

There are currently two U.S. Navy carrier strike groups en route to the area as Israel faces an escalation in its war with Hamas.

It is unclear if the military campaign could also result in Israel facing Lebanese or Syrian-based fighters in a ground incursion.

But Israelis have been living under the constant threat of attacks for more than a week from Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

The Times of Israel reported Jerusalem was targeted by rocket fire on Monday afternoon. The ID confirmed sirens sounded in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

At least 1,300 Israelis had been counted as killed as of Sunday while more remain missing or were taken hostage by Hamas, CNN reported.

🚨Sirens sounding in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 16, 2023

Thirty Americans were also killed while more remain missing.

