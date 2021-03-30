Login
SECTIONS
News Sports
Mewe Share P Share

US Olympic Committee Gives Green Light to Kneeling for Anthem, Other Political Statements

×
By Erin Coates
Published March 30, 2021 at 12:41pm
Mewe Share P Share

Athletes competing in the U.S. Olympic trials will be allowed to kneel during the national anthem, as well as participate in other “Racial and Social Justice Demonstrations,” according to new guidance from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The document released Tuesday said that some such demonstrations will be allowed without fear of sanction.

“This Trials guidance defines latitude for athletes to express their personal perspectives on racial and social justice in a respectful way, and without fear of sanction from the USOPC,” a letter from U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland read.

These demonstrations include kneeling or raising fists on the podium or at the start line during the national anthem, according to the released document.

Athletes are allowed to wear clothing and accessories with “Black Lives Matter” or “Trans Lives Matter” slogans, or words such as “equality” or “respect” on them.

TRENDING: Republican Senator Who Voted to Convict Trump Gets Primary Challenger

Acceptable demonstrations also include “orally advocating” for racial and social justice.

“Athletes are also encouraged to use their voice in other forums, like the press, social media, and areas outside of the Trials Venues in support of causes they believe in,” the document read.

Hate symbols, such as those defined by the Anti-Defamation League, and actions that would keep others from competing are not allowed.

“I have confidence you’ll make the best decision for you, your sport and your fellow competitors,” Hirshland wrote.

Do you think this should be allowed?

The new guidance comes as athletes around the world push to use their presence at the Olympics to advocate for certain causes, The Associated Press reported.

The International Olympic Committee’s Rule 50 bans protests at the Olympics.

U.S. sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos were suspended from the 1968 Olympic games after they raised their fists on the podium in Mexico City.

RELATED: Democratic Lawmaker Arrested After Repeatedly Banging on Governor's Door

The IOC is in the middle of its own review of the rule, led by an athletes’ commission.

The review is expected to be completed next month, but it is unlikely it will follow the USOPC’s guidelines.

“Under many circumstances in the past, a nation’s Olympic committee has been expected to deliver sanctions to athletes on its team that run afoul of rules at the Olympics,” The AP reported.

The USOPC could make changes to its guidance following the IOC’s review.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







US Olympic Committee Gives Green Light to Kneeling for Anthem, Other Political Statements
Iran Just Shot Down Biden's Nuclear Deal Before He Even Proposed It
Report: Number of Children Currently in Border Patrol Custody Dwarfs Trump Administration Peak
Massive Number of Americans Say They're Watching Less Sports Because of Woke Political Messages
Media Outlets Fret Over Christian University's March Madness Success, One Even Claims It Could Cause Deaths
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×