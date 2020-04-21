SECTIONS
News
Print

US Sees Lowest Coronavirus Death Tally in Two Weeks

Healthcare Worker ApplauseNoam Galai / Getty ImagesMedical workers stand outside NYU Langone Health hospital as people applaud to show their gratitude to medical staff and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic on April 19, 2020 in New York City. (Noam Galai / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 21, 2020 at 1:51pm
Print

The United States recorded the lowest number of coronavirus fatalities in two weeks on Monday, days after the number of deaths jumped to 4,591 in one day.

The United States death toll hit 42,364 after 1,433 died from the virus on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

The data showed that after a sharp spike in deaths last week, there has been an average of 600 fewer deaths than previous days.

The recent data comes as many states approach the end of their stay-at-home orders and consider reopening the economy.

President Donald Trump published guidelines for states to reopen their economies “one step at a time, rather than all at once,” according to a White House fact sheet.

TRENDING: Cuomo Calls Trump Comments Bulls***, But Turns Out Cuomo Created That Bull with Selective Editing

White House officials, however, have cautioned the president against opening the economy too soon.

“It would be a disaster if it opened up too early, and again, we have a double curve and double spike in cases and in deaths and we are back to where we were before,” an anonymous White House official told NBC News.

Other experts have warned that reopening the country too early without the availability of widespread testing could also create another spike in cases, Fox News reported.

“If the goal is to restart the American economy, the United States isn’t performing anywhere near enough tests. Worse still, we are testing the wrong people,” oncologist Ezekiel Emanuel and economist Paul Romer wrote in Defense One.

Do you think it is too early to reopen the U.S.?

“To safely reopen closed businesses and revive American social life, we need to perform many more tests — and focus them on the people most likely to spread COVID-19, not sick patients.”

However, Georgia and South Carolina are already moving to reopen businesses in their states.

As of Tuesday, Georgia had 19,881 cases of the coronavirus with at least 798 fatalities.

Schools in the state will stay closed for the rest of the school year, but gyms, hair salons and other similar businesses will begin to reopen on Friday, Fox News reported.

“Given the favorable data, enhanced testing, and approval of our healthcare professionals, we will allow gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools and massage therapists to reopen their doors this Friday,” Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said.

RELATED: White House and Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement on Additional Relief Funding

Kemp added that his state would also expand COVID-19 testing and hospitals had enough personal protective equipment to resume elective surgeries.

As of Tuesday, South Carolina had 4,439 cases of the coronavirus and 124 fatalities.

In a Monday executive order, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster said public beaches could be reopened for public access at the discretion of local leaders and said certain nonessential businesses could begin reopening at 5 p.m. on Monday as long as they followed social distancing measures.

The United States leads the world in the number of coronavirus fatalities, closely followed by Italy which had 24,648 fatalities as of Tuesday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







US Sees Lowest Coronavirus Death Tally in Two Weeks
Attorney General Barr: Some Governors Are Infringing on 'A Constitutional Right'
FDA Announces Authorization of First At-Home Coronavirus Test
Tom Hanks Teams with Michelle Obama To Push Democrats' Vote-by-Mail Plan
Report: Loophole in $2 Trillion CARES Act Could See Money Sent to China
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×