Watching sports used to be a welcomed refuge from the real world, but the leftist agenda has wormed its way into every nook and cranny in American athletics, including the WNBA.

Kelly Loeffler, both a co-owner of the league’s Atlanta Dream and a Republican senator from Georgia, found herself on the business end of the “cancel culture” billy club after she railed against the league’s codification of the radical racial agenda in a new initiative and offered her own patriotic alternative.

On Monday, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced “The Justice Movement” initiative, which includes the addition of the phrase “Black Lives Matter” on the basketball courts and the front of official league warm-up shirts, as well as “Say Her Name” on the back of the shirts.

Black Lives Matter is a divisive leftist movement that barely hides its radical agenda behind a thin veneer of anti-racism rhetoric. “Say Her Name” is only slightly more palatable as a movement “meant to include women in the national conversation about race and policing,” according to National Public Radio.

Loeffler keenly pointed out BLM’s problematic agenda and expressed her concerns about the changes in a letter to Engelbert, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which obtained the document.

Loeffler WNBA Letter by The Western Journal on Scribd

“The truth is, we need less — not more politics in sports,” Loeffler wrote. “In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote,” she said.

“And now more than ever, we should be united in our goal to remove politics from sports,” the senator said in a common-sense statement.

Loeffler followed up with a tweet Tuesday saying the WNBA “should stand for and unite around the American Flag — not divisive political movements like BLM that unapologetically seek to defund the police.”

.@WNBA should stand for and unite around the American Flag — not divisive political movements like BLM that unapologetically seek to defund the police. https://t.co/pv0anJzUJb #gapol #gasen — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) July 7, 2020

The “cancel culture” opportunists immediately descended on Loeffler for rightly giving preference to a national symbol of unity rather than the words of a leftist political movement, with the WNBA players union explicitly calling for her ouster.

“E-N-O-U-G-H! O-U-T!” the Women’s National Basketball Players Association account brazenly tweeted Tuesday.

The leftist Twitter mob replied with its usual vitriol in support of the players association and opposition to Loeffler and the flag.

WNBA players shouldn’t have to play for racist trash. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 7, 2020

How she say no politics in sports but in the same breath say put American flags on the uniforms???? Makes no sense — Fresco (@Tyreeeeee) July 7, 2020

I would love if #TylerPerry, #TI, #KillerMike and other celebrities buy the WNBA team from the racist cross-eyed #GOPBarbieDoll Loeffler. She doesn’t need to be an owner of a majority black WNBA team in Atlanta. I hope the WNBA players sit out this season. #BlackLivesMatter — Shawn #BlackTechieLivesMatter (@ShawnVee07) July 7, 2020

Loeffler needs to sell her stake in the team. If not, player mutiny…. — Kevin D (@freekev22) July 8, 2020

Despite the outrage, Loeffler was undeterred as she doubled down on the message and charged head-on against accusations of bigotry in a later tweet.

“I’m calling for unity around the American flag — the ultimate symbol of freedom,” the senator wrote Wednesday.

“I’m calling for rejection of a movement that promotes violence, attacks police, & embraces anti-Semitism,” she continued, calling out BLM for its destructive agenda.

“Who’s really on the wrong side of history, @ReverendWarnock? Sounds like it’s you,” she wrote, addressing an Atlanta pastor, Raphael Warnock, who said she had “chosen to give into the narrow impulses of tribalism and bigotry.”

I’m calling for unity around the American flag — the ultimate symbol of freedom. I’m calling for rejection of a movement that promotes violence, attacks police, & embraces anti-Semitism. Who’s really on the wrong side of history, @ReverendWarnock? Sounds like it’s you. #gapol https://t.co/wkutd7nZwE — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) July 8, 2020

Loeffler’s recommendation that American sports leagues stick to emblems that represent the nation should not be a point of contention, but common sense has been unseated by screwball left-wing race theory.

Despite the fact that many in the media espouse radical anti-American ideals and lavish praise on all sympathetic to their cause, most Americans would likely agree with Loeffler as they simply desire to enjoy athletic competition rather than endure vitriol and indoctrination.

Unfortunately, after weeks of protest and cultural upheaval following the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody, players and league owners in many sports have decided Colin Kaepernick’s brand of flagrant political division is preferable to dignified mainstream patriotism.

BLM has solidified opposition to American symbols as a way to deepen the racial divide for its own purposes, and the WNBA has apparently adopted the language of the extremist movement, further alienating half of the country at a time when the foundering league needs all the fans it can get.

The American flag, which used to unify citizens of every political stripe, has instead become another casualty of pusillanimous politicians and business owners kowtowing to the radical left as it steamrolls over everything great about the nation in its path.

For today, Loeffler continues to bravely bear the brunt of the “cancel culture” while leftists root for another voice to be silenced.

Those who are calling for Loeffler’s ouster for her patriotic opinion should take a break from burning flags and toppling statues to heed the warning from history: Every revolution eventually eats its own.

