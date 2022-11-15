US Soccer Celebrates World Cup Arrival by Replacing American Flag-Inspired Logo with LGBT Crest

The color of the American flag is making way for gay pride imagery on the logo of the American national soccer team.

The men’s national soccer team is replacing the red stripes of the U.S. flag with LGBT pride colors on the wall of a World Cup training center.

The contest is being held in Qatar, a Middle Eastern nation that criminalizes homosexuality.

Qatari law punishes the lifestyle with the death penalty, according to ESPN. This policy isn’t actively enforced.

It doesn’t appear as if the team will appear on the field with the gay pride colors, according to ESPN.

The graphic is intended exclusively for the team’s in-country facility.

Photos of practices show American players wearing uniforms with the standard red-stripe graphic.

Photos show the team’s facility decked out in gay pride-centric logos, with the colors of the transgender movement featured in one wall graphic.

The graphic appeared at the American training facility at Al Gharrafa SC Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, according to the Daily Mail.

At the United States’ MNT World Cup training ground in Doha were the players, staff and federation have shown solidarity with LGBT community by redesigning the crest in rainbow colours. More @TeleFootball pic.twitter.com/HeTU6o3ZEY — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) November 14, 2022

The team’s official Twitter touted the gesture in a promotional video released Monday.

“We’re a group that believes in inclusivity, and we’ll continue to project that going forward.”

— @SeanJohnGK — U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 14, 2022

“It’s important to bring awareness to these issues,” coach Gregg Berhalter said of Qatar’s policies toward homosexuality in a Monday press conference, according to ESPN.

Qatar has relied heavily on de facto slave labor to construct stadiums and infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup, according to Amnesty International.

South Asian migrants drawn to the Gulf Arab nation to build structures for the wealthy country have been subjected to wage theft and strong-armed into working in unsafe conditions, the organization reported.

The migrants hired to build the infrastructure for the cup have been detained in Qatar against their will in some instances, with Qatari employers seizing their passports, according to Amnesty.

The American national team is slated for its first contest on Monday against Wales, according to the Daily Mail.

