US Soccer Exposes 'Equal Pay' Narrative Being Pushed by Dems as Packed with 'Dishonesty'

Erin Coates June 25, 2021 at 12:45pm
The U.S. Soccer communications team outlined facts about the differences in compensation between the men’s and women’s national teams while congressional Democrats push for guaranteed “equal pay.”

The team was responding to the new documentary “LFG” that showed the women’s national team’s fight for “equal pay” in a series of tweets.

Specifically, the soccer federation wanted to address “misleading and inaccurate” information given by lawyer Jeffrey Kessler in the documentary.

“Kessler’s own admission in the movie that certain things he says are ‘a little bit of an exaggeration’ pertains to a lot of the misleading information he presents, conveniently without context or specific details,” the communications team tweeted.

“Kessler claims that ‘merely for showing up and playing a game, the men get more per game than the women.’

“The facts: The men’s and women’s teams are represented by different unions and knowingly requested and agreed to different compensation models.”

“Our USWNT and USMNT are among the highest paid in the world, with the USWNT making more than almost every men’s national team globally.”

The women’s team asked for and agreed on a contract that gives the players a guaranteed salary of $100,000, benefits and bonuses for matches.

The men’s team is only paid when they play, without a guaranteed salary or benefits.

U.S. Soccer noted that the men’s team bonuses are higher than the women’s team because they don’t get a salary or benefits.

“This structure was preferred by the USWNT as it ensures security and stability. If a player gets hurt on Jan. 2, she still gets paid her full salary (and NWSL salary),” the communications team tweeted.

“During COVID when there were no games USWNT still got paid every 2 wks + benefits. USMNT got paid $0.”

U.S. Soccer said that during the negotiation of the women’s national team’s last contract in 2017, the team turned down a pay-to-play structure that was the same as the men’s team.

U.S. women’s national team member Megan Rapinoe has been among the most outspoken advocates for “equal pay” and has accused the United States Soccer Federation of gender discrimination, The Hill reported.

Do you think this is a fair compensation policy?

Democrats are still pushing forward the “Even Playing Field Act” that would guarantee “equal pay” between national team athletes and personnel.

“Next month, the U.S. women’s national teams will take the stage at the Summer Olympics, ready to bring home the gold,” Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California said.

“Unfortunately, despite numerous and repeated successes on the field, they continue to receive less financial support than their male counterparts. It’s time to even the playing field and ensure men and women’s national teams receive equal pay and resources within their respective sports.”

