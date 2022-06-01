US State Dept. Accused of Hypocrisy for Flying LGBT Flag at Vatican to Mark 'Pride Month'

For the second year in a row, the Biden administration has made a very public show of flying the LGBT flag at the Vatican to mark what the LGBT community observes as “Pride Month.”

Critics noted that the Biden administration is much more ready to offend the Catholic Church than it would a Muslim nation.

“They get away with this because they know American Catholics will do nothing more than whine. They’d never dream of doing it in Saudi Arabia,” commentator Jeremy Carl wrote.

They get away with this because they know American Catholics will do nothing more than whine. They’d never dream of doing it in Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/FRwrhnpznL — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) June 1, 2022

Others made similar points.

“Let’s see the courageous @StateDept have these flags across the Middle East. Many brands who change their flags for their Europe/US Social Media accounts don’t do so for their Middle East accounts. They take ‘tough’ stance against right-leaning US states; are silent in the ME,” Yossi Gestetner wrote.

Let’s see the courageous @StateDept have these flags across the Middle East. Many brands who change their flags for their Europe/US Social Media accounts don’t do so for their Middle East accounts. They take “tough” stance against right-leaning US states; are silent in the ME. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 1, 2022

Bet you don’t do this in Saudi Arabia. — Taz (@ItsTaz1989) June 1, 2022

.@USinHolySee US Embassy in Vatican directly insults #Catholic and Christians and promotes the sexually immoral and perverted so called #PrideMonth right in the holy land. Imagine if the Chinese embassy promoted their communism in the US. https://t.co/2Z0Skoy6xT — Amazing Analyst (@amazing_analyst) June 1, 2022

Last year, the Biden administration announced that it would abandon the one-flag policy of former President Donald Trump, who insisted that the American flag be flown alone in front of America’s diplomatic outposts.

The administration was taken to task last year by Rev. Franklin Graham.

“Shame on our State Department for allowing the American Embassy at the Vatican to fly the LGBTQ pride flag. What an insult to the Catholic Church! This flag is promoting an agenda, not a country, and to give it equal billing with the American flag is wrong. It seems that the Biden Administration has no limits on how far they will go to offend the Catholic Church,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“President Donald J. Trump had a one-flag rule — only one flag could be flown on the American flagpole at our embassies — and that was the American flag. Isn’t that how it should be?” he wrote then.

Author John McNichol, a Catholic, said the Biden administration is blatantly showing disrespect for the Catholic Church with its tactics.

“I am thoroughly disgusted. In my opinion, given the Catholic faith’s stance on homosexual activity, such an action has less in common with attaining and promoting equal rights for people than it does a slap in the face to the Catholic faith for its stances,” he wrote after last year’s flying of the flag at the Vatican, according to Life Site News.

“It is, regrettably, an action typical of the current American administration’s hostility to authentic Catholicism,” he wrote, adding that Catholic-bashing now has a partisan tinge.

“What is most troubling is that the minions of the Democratic Party now feel comfortable in giving the proverbial finger to the Vatican. I cannot think of another group or nation who would be so blatantly targeted and openly disrespected for its views or policies. Is the Biden administration going to fly the flag of Amnesty International, Free Tibet or other such symbols at the American embassies in China? Methinks not.”

