US Tells Ukraine to Hold Its Fire as CIA Director Makes Secret Trip to Moscow

In what could be a key first step in assuaging hostilities in Eastern Europe, it appears a top official in President Donald Trump’s administration is taking a little trip to Russia amid the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

And it appears nobody was supposed to know about it.

Multiple reports said that Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe has been out on a “secret trip” to Moscow.

CBS News reiterated the mysterious nature of this meeting: “News of his trip comes after a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport plane was spotted at a Moscow airport, along with a U.S. diplomatic motorcade. Neither the U.S. nor Russian governments [have] commented on the identity of the U.S. official in Russia or the purpose of the visit.”

The outlet added: “The CIA did not immediately comment.”

Axios, meanwhile, reported that Ratcliffe was flying to Moscow to meet with Russian officials, though the exact nature of these conversations remained unclear.

Of note, it doesn’t appear Ratcliffe took a direct route to Moscow.

On Sunday, Ratcliffe reportedly boarded a U.S. government plane and traveled to Latvia.

Then, a few days later on Tuesday, Ratcliffe left Latvia for Russia on board a U.S. Air Force C-17 plane.

CBS News shared video of the plane flying over Moscow:

FIRST ON CBS: CIA Director John Ratcliffe is in Moscow, Russia for meetings, sources familiar with the situation told CBS News Tuesday. News of his trip comes after a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport plane was spotted at a Moscow airport, along with a U.S.… pic.twitter.com/sX3lmsoCuB — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 25, 2026

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit about this secretive rendezvous? The U.S. apparently forewarned Ukraine about the meeting and asked them to refrain from attacking their Russian adversaries while high-level U.S. officials were in Russia, according to Axios.

Whatever the purpose of this trip, it’s a noteworthy one for a couple of key reasons.

First, this is Ratcliffe’s first trip to Moscow since becoming CIA Director.

Second, this is the highest-level visit from the Trump administration since January.

Given that, much of the speculation has been about what these talks are about. While many presume it would have something to do with the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has raged for years now, CBS News reported that those talks have been on hold for some time.

Instead, according to CBS News, it appeared that Ratcliffe was requesting a meeting based on a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “risk calculus may be shifting, with the Russian leader potentially increasingly willing to authorize provocative actions against NATO members — including hybrid operations and other deniable measures short of conventional military action — in order to test the resolve of the alliance and the Trump administration.”

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