Lindsay Clancy Holdout Refutes Fellow Jurors in First Ever Interview: 'I Had a Lot of Evidence'

Michael Desronvil, the lone holdout in the Lindsay Clancy trial, probably had no intention of becoming a household name when he accepted his civic duty to be a part of a jury.

Yet that is exactly what happened after there was a public outcry over the Clancy trial.

Her supporters had been seeking a verdict of not guilty due to insanity. Desronvil ensured that wouldn’t happen.

In fact, the other jurors and the media went out on a smear campaign, attacking Desronvil over his character because they didn’t get the verdict they had wanted.

And while Desronvil has given a prepared, pre-recorded statement on the matter, he has largely avoided the spotlight — until now.

In his first televised interview since the culturally charged trial — Clancy is accused of murdering her three children — Desronvil spoke to Fox News about a wide range of topics related to the case.

You can view a snippet of the interview, which is slated to be released in full on Thursday, for yourself below:

EXCLUSIVE: “I had a lot of evidence to back up my claim.” For the first time, the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial, Michael Desronvil, is speaking out about the tense deliberations in the high profile case, revealing to @kayleighmcenany that he had no reasonable doubt about his position. After 38 hours of deliberations, Desronvil found himself at odds with 11 other jurors who believed Clancy was not guilty by reason of insanity. Now, in an exclusive interview, he opens up about the tension inside the jury room and why he’s keeping some of his evidence to himself. Kayleigh’s full interview airs tomorrow on @foxandfriends at 8am ET. | @SatAmericaFNC — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 14, 2026

“Did you have reasonable doubt?” Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany asked.

“No,” Desronvil flatly responded.

McEnany continued: “Your attorney said you have a mountain of evidence. What was your evidence?”

“Well, definitely, I had a lot of evidence to back up my claim,” Desronvil said. “But because, out of respect for the other jurors and the court system, I will put that to sleep for now until, you know, they go through the process of the court system.”

Elsewhere in the interview, McEnany noted, “I imagine that had to be tense, that moment.”

“You’re in a jury room. There are 11 people who say Lindsay Clancy is not guilty by reason of insanity. You’re taking a different position. Were there moments that were tense?”

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“Yeah, there were moments that were tense,” Desronvil answered. “There were moments that were tense while we were deliberating.”

Clancy, 36, admitted killing her three children at the family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January 2023.

She strangled Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, with exercise bands, but her defense team argued she was in the throes of postpartum psychosis at the time.

The case has captured national attention, with swathes of women supporting Clancy and many others condemning her actions.

Per CNN, the next Clancy status hearing will take place Nov. 2.

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