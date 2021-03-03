Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

US Troops Just Came Under Rocket Fire

The Ain al-Asad airbase in the western Anbar desert of Iraq is seen Dec. 29, 2019.Nasser Nasser / APThe Ain al-Asad airbase in the western Anbar desert of Iraq, seen Dec. 29, 2019, was targeted by rockets early Wednesday. (Nasser Nasser / AP)

By Jack Davis
Published March 3, 2021 at 8:50am
Mewe Share P Share

American forces came under attack in Iraq early Wednesday.

The attack struck the Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province, which hosts U.S., coalition and Iraqi forces, according to Reuters.

CBS News reported that a civilian contractor died due to a heart attack during the rocket attack but there were no casualties among U.S. or coalition troops. Details about the contractor’s nationality were not immediately available.

About 2,000 U.S. troops were at the base.

TRENDING: Pelosi Teaming Up with Cuomo for a Message on Sexual Assault Doesn't Look So Good Now

Maj. Gen. Tahseen al-Khafaji of the Iraqi security forces told NBC News the attack happened at 7:30 a.m. local time.

Last week, President Joe Biden, who had criticized former President Donald Trump for ordering attacks in Syria, sent U.S. jets to attack a site on the Syria side of the Iraq-Syria border. The strike was in retaliation for attacks by Iran-backed militia forces on bases in Iraq. One U.S. contractor was killed in those attacks.

After the U.S. strike, the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve has upped the threat level for U.S. forces in Iraq.

RELATED: US Troops Put on High Alert After Biden's Syria Airstrikes Invite Retaliation

No claim of responsibility for the attack was made as of early Wednesday, and Iraqi officials said it was unclear who launched the rockets.

Reuters reported that up to 13 rockets were launched at the base from a location about five miles away.

The rocket launcher was found in the al-Bayader agricultural area near the town of al-Baghdadi, which is northwest of Baghdad, according to CNN.

It said the pro-Shiite group Sabereen news published images on Telegram showing a rocket launcher that it claimed was the one that attacked the base, but the claim could not be verified.

The base hit Wednesday was the same one attacked by Iran-supported militia groups in 2020 in response to the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The attack comes as Pope Francis prepares to visit Iraq. The pope will be in Iraq from Friday through Sunday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







US Troops Just Came Under Rocket Fire
Republicans Score Big Victory as Controversial Biden Nominee Withdraws from Consideration
Republican Governors Slam Democrats' COVID Bill for 'Penalizing' Their States
Scientists Issue Confusing Warning: Global Warming to Cause Cooling
Mitt Romney Knocked Unconscious, Suffers Black Eye
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×