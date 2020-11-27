Login
US Women's Soccer Team Makes Major 'Black Lives Matter' Move While Kneeling for Anthem

Members of the U.S. Women's National Team kneel during the national anthem before a friendly match against the Netherlands at Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda on Friday.Dean Mouhtaropoulos - Pool / AFP / Getty ImagesMembers of the U.S. Women's National Team kneel during the national anthem before a friendly match against the Netherlands at Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda on Friday. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos - Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published November 27, 2020 at 2:50pm
The U.S. women’s soccer team wore “Black Lives Matter” warm-up gear Friday before most of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem prior to a match against the Netherlands at Rat Verlegh Stadium in the city of Breda.

The team’s Twitter account claimed the pregame attire was designed to “affirm human decency.”

“This is not political, it’s a statement on human rights,” it said.

USWNT member Crystal Dunn tweeted a statement explaining the team’s rationale.

“We love our country, and it is a true honor to represent America. It is also our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms that our country was founded on extend to everyone,” the statement read.

“Today, we wear Black Lives Matter to affirm human decency. We protest against racial injustice and police brutality against Black people. We protest against the racist infrastructures that do not provide equal opportunity for black and brown people to fulfill their dreams, including playing on this team,” it said.

“As the United States Women’s National team players, we collectively work toward a society where the American ideas are upheld, and Black lives are no longer systematically targeted. Black Lives Matter.”

The national team continued to show disdain for its home country during the national anthem, when many of the players took a knee on foreign soil.

Many on Twitter fumed at the display.

The U.S. team won the match 2-0. The friendly was a rematch of the 2019 World Cup finals, also won 2-0 by the United States.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







