USA Gymnastics Says It Has Video Evidence to Prove Jordan Chiles Was Wrongly Stripped of Her Medal

 By Randy DeSoto  August 12, 2024 at 4:01pm
USA Gymnastics announced Sunday that it has video evidence proving conclusively that an appeal of Jordan Chiles’ scoring in the women’s floor exercise Olympic competition was submitted in the time allotted. Therefore, she should retain her bronze medal.

Chiles had been awarded the bronze on Aug. 5 after coach Cecile Landi appealed, saying the difficulty score for the routine the gymnast had received was not correctly calculated.

“The challenge was successful, and Chiles’ score was bumped from 13.666 (fifth place) to 13.766 (third place),” Sports Illustrated reported.

The new score pushed Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu into fourth place, and Chiles received her medal.

However, one day after the competition, Romania filed a protest with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the Court of Arbitration for Sport, saying Landi was four seconds late making her appeal of the score, which must be done within the minute allotted.

The CAS agreed and said Chiles must surrender her medal, so it can be awarded to Barbosu. Chiles wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday that she was heartbroken by the decision and is “taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health, thank you,” according to CBS News.

USA Gymnastics announced on Sunday it had new video evidence showing Landi made her appeal of the score at 47 seconds, so within a minute.

“The time-stamped video evidence submitted by USA Gymnastics Sunday evening shows Landi first stated her request to file an inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score is posted, followed by a second statement 55 seconds after the score was originally posted,” the organization said in a statement.

“The video footage provided was not available to USA Gymnastics prior to the tribunal’s decision and thus USAG did not have the opportunity to previously submit it,” USA Gymnastics added.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced its plans to appeal the Chiles ruling, too.

“The USOPC will be appealing the recent decision made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding Jordan Chiles,” the organization said in a statement Sunday.

“We firmly believe that Jordan rightfully earned the bronze medal, and there were critical errors in both the initial scoring by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the subsequent CAS appeal process that need to be addressed.”

