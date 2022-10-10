Parler Share
Commentary
Tomatoes and other vegetables growing in a garden
Commentary
Tomatoes and other vegetables growing in a backyard garden (Ampol Sonthong / Shutterstock)

USDA Wants Information on Vegetable Patches and Flowerbeds for Federal 'People's Garden' Database

 By George Upper  October 10, 2022 at 5:15am
Parler Share

My wife and I moved back to North Carolina a few months ago and bought a house on a couple of acres of land. One of our goals was to work in the yard more than our place in Arizona had allowed us to. (Gardening is possible in Phoenix, but just barely.)

One of our goals was not to register our 120 square feet of Picasso corn and Rainbow Bell sweet pepper plants with the federal government.

That, however, seems to be where the U.S. Department of Agriculture is headed with The People’s Garden project.

It sounds like something from Red China circa 1965, but the project actually began where so many projects do — in the bureaucratic labyrinth that is Washington, D.C. — under former President Barack Obama’s secretary of agriculture, Tom Vilsack, on Feb. 12, 2009 — Abraham Lincoln’s 20th birthday.

(If that name sounds familiar, it may be because Vilsack is also the current secretary of agriculture, the only such to have served two nonconsecutive terms in the history of the country. Go forth to Trivia Night and conquer.)

Trending:
Congressman Announces Cause of Death for Healthy, 'Fully Vaccinated' 17-Year-Old Daughter

The project’s name, according to the USDA, was “in honor of USDA’s founder, President Abraham Lincoln, who described USDA as ‘The People’s Department.'”

To be fair, there’s no reason — for now, at least — to worry that Big Brother is compiling a list of every backyard tomato plant in America. The voluntary program is currently encouraging only “collaborative efforts” that “incorporate conservation practices” — community gardens, urban farms, and the like — to sign their locations up online.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m all for community gardens. I don’t need the USDA listing their benefits — more nutritious food options, educational opportunities, natural beauty in urban spaces — to get me on board.

In fact, I learned from this website that the federal government does something I actually support: the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (which they insist on referring to as “SNAP” but which everyone else on the planet calls “food stamps”) allows beneficiaries to spend those welfare dollars on seeds, not just food.

Would you want your garden in this federal database?

I’m not a fan of government handouts in any form, since they’re nothing but wealth redistribution is disguise, but if SNAP required that a certain percentage of its dollars be spent on seeds, I’d probably support it even more.

After all, Lincoln himself said, “[T]he most valuable of all arts will be the art of deriving a comfortable subsistence from the smallest area of soil.” (I learned that on their website, too.)

One legitimate purpose of government is to “promote the general welfare,” and there’s no dearth of evidence regarding the benefits of eating fresh vegetables. And who among us couldn’t stand to get a little more fresh air, some soil under our fingernails? So, if the USDA wants to promote gardening and provide some educational materials about how to get started, well, I can think of many worse things it could be doing with our tax money.

It’s already doing many of those things, of course, but that’s not the point.

What I don’t see the benefit of is this registration system, even if it is completely voluntary (today). The question isn’t, What are the feds doing with this information? The question is, What could the feds do with this information? Imagine the worst-case scenario, and eventually, that’s what they’ll do; I guarantee it.

Related:
Biden Admin Lit Megafire That Burned 432 Homes, Now US Is Forcing Victims to Pay for It

Nonetheless, if you’re interested in learning more, the USDA created a video just for people like you:



The tag line for the project appears to be “Join us!,” which comes across as more big-government creepiness in my opinion, but at least we’re not required to register our little vegetable garden with the federal government. Not yet, anyway.

And even if it goes that way eventually, I’m not sure the rabbits and deer are going to leave enough in my backyard to be worth reporting.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Editor-at-Large
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently editor-at-large. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, editor-at-large of The Western Journal, is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He writes "The Upper Cut," a weekly column that appears quarterly (more or less). He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens, and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military




USDA Wants Information on Vegetable Patches and Flowerbeds for Federal 'People's Garden' Database
America's Newest Tank Revealed, You Can Thank Pentagon Climate Goals for What's Been Done to the Power Plant
Biden Admin Stockpiling for Nuclear Armageddon on American Soil? HHS $290M Purchase May Be Dead Giveaway
Watch DeSantis' Face When Biden Says Hurricane Ian Has 'Ended' Climate Change Discussion
First Poll Released Since Hurricane Ian Shows DeSantis with Double-Digit Lead as Ballots Start Going Out
See more...

Conversation