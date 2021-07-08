Utah Black Lives Matter Calls American Flag 'Symbol of Hate'

The Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter has declared the American flag a symbol of hate.

“When we Black Americans see this flag we know the person flying it is not safe to be around. When we see this flag we know the person flying it is a racist,” the group said Sunday in a post on its Facebook page.

“When we see this flag we know that the person flying it lives in a different America than we do. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you. It is a symbol of hatred,” it added.

The inflammatory post led to strong pushback from patriotic Americans.

Sad times for our country. We have many flaws, but I still believe that we’re the greatest. The opportunities & choices here are unparalleled. Our flag still represents all the good to me. — Claudia Mishell (@ClaudiaMishell5) July 7, 2021

Always free to leave terrible America. No one is stopping you. Try Canada or Mexico. See how great it is there. — jbarry7 (@jbarry7) July 7, 2021

The American flag stands for freedom, period. I question the intelligence of anyone who does not understand this. — Steve Berg (@SteveBe19085356) July 8, 2021

Chapter founder Lex Scott “confirmed to Fox News Wednesday that her group had made the post to highlight how hate groups can allegedly ‘co-opt’ the American flag without prompting similar blowback,” according to Fox News on Wednesday.

“Ever since we put up the post, our page has been flooded with hatred from people who fly the flag,” Scott said.

“And we want to thank those people for proving our point.”

Scott noted the chapter is independent and not affiliated with the national Black Lives Matter group.

The group’s founder doubled down on the issue in a second Facebook post.

“If you see that every person that hates you is carrying an American flag how would you feel about that flag?” Scott wrote.

“I feel fear. That is not up for debate. I feel like the person flying it is racist, because every racist that I have come in contact with is either wearing that flag or flying that flag. I feel as if I should avoid that person because they may be dangerous.”

