A British lawmaker died on Friday after he was stabbed while meeting with constituents at a church in Essex on the southeastern coast of England.

Sky News reported that MP Sir David Amess was visiting the Belfairs Methodist Church in the city of Leigh-on-Sea when he was suddenly attacked by a man with a knife.

He suffered multiple stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of first responders, he died shortly after the attack.

A 25-year-old man was apprehended at the scene. He remains in custody.

Police vowed in a news release to “work around the clock to ensure justice is delivered for Sir David and his family.”

Amess, 69, had been a member of Parliament since 1983. He had represented Southend West since 1997.

A member of the Conservative Party, he was staunchly pro-Brexit, the Daily Mirror reported. It isn’t yet clear if his political leanings might have motivated his assailant.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Amess “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics.”

“David was a man who believed passionately in this country and its future,” Johnson said. “We’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much loved friend and colleague.”

Johnson’s wife, Carrie Johnson, wrote in a tweet that Amess was “hugely kind and good” and that his death was “so completely unjust.”

Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children. — Carrie Johnson (@carrielbjohnson) October 15, 2021

Flags at U.K. government buildings were lowered to half-mast after news of Amess’ murder broke.

Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party in the House of Commons, called his death “utterly devastating.”

“Sir David was a thoroughly decent man, who was well liked across parties and the House of Commons,” Blackford said. “All of us are appalled at this barbaric attack, which was as senseless as it was cowardly.”

Conservative MP Tracey Crouch also commented on the brutal killing.

“I could write reams on how Sir David was one of the kindest, most compassionate, well liked colleagues in Parliament,” he tweeted. “But I can’t. I feel sick. I am lost.”

