Share
News
Cell phones are now able to provide digital proof of vaccination status, but not everyone is comfortable sharing their health information on digital platforms.
Commentary
Cell phones are now able to provide digital proof of vaccination status, but not everyone is comfortable sharing their health information on digital platforms. (David Espejo / Getty Images)

Vaccine Pass Being Programmed Into Phones

 By Sabrina Haverty  November 28, 2021 at 9:30am
Share

Physical vaccine cards may be losing legitimacy as more digital versions are being released.

Samsung, one of the world’s top producers of electronic devices, now has what is often referred to as a “vaccine pass.”

Through the company’s partnership with The Commons Project and CommonHealth, a digital vaccine card was created that can be displayed from a user’s cell phone.

The Commons Project is a Switzerland-based nonprofit, funded by the Rockefeller Foundation, whose website professes that “communities are stronger when data is open and can be shared for the benefit of all.”

But what is the perceived benefit of exposing health information?

Trending:
'Holiday Nightmare Comes True' When Man Makes Strange Discovery in a Ravine on His Property

CommonHealth is listed as a public service by The Commons Project. It claims to help people “collect, store and share their personal health information.” Their website claims that they empower users with their health information, while maintaining industry-leading “privacy standards.”

Perhaps they missed the “personal” and “privacy” part with sharing health records.

CommonHealth utilizes an active registry of health care providers that meet their eligibility requirements. Once a patient has been administered a vaccination, the provider may then issue a pass that can be uploaded to the Samsung Wallet.

Many people have become accustomed to using digital cards through more established virtual payment methods such as Samsung Pay and ApplePay. These types of software allow the processing of a transaction without a physical payment method present.

Do you prefer a text message or phone call?

While there is much benefit to the advancement of technology and increase of digitalization, the benefits come with some downsides, one being that people will become even more reliant on cell phones and technology in general.

With in-person social interactions on the decline, further digital dependency will only progress the breakdown of human interaction that is arguably necessary for mental health and a well-functioning society.

Humans by nature are social creatures. As society transitions to more digital platforms, the dynamics of how people interact are changing with it.

It can be said that most now prefer a text message over a phone call, where the intimacy of body language and voice inflection is compromised for efficiency and perhaps the avoidance of a potentially awkward interaction.

As with anything experienced in life, it is good to take time for personal reflection. Is a more digitalized world one that is desired? If not, what can be done to stop it?

Related:
States Defying Biden COVID Mandate by Carving Out 'Natural Immunity' Exception

We can make the choice to put down our phones in order to be more fully present for an in-person meeting. We can choose a phone call over a social media post.  We can pay in cash versus using a debit card or other form of digital payment.

A friendly reminder — the power to push back is still with the people.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Sabrina Haverty
Contributor, News/Commentary
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.




Vaccine Pass Being Programmed Into Phones
Former Democratic Lawmaker Charged with Violating Election Laws During Polling Place Incident
Blue State Anarchy: 30 Robbers Wielding Hammers Loot Mall as Wave of Mass Thefts Pummels CA
Steve Bannon's Daughter Launches Viral 'I Stand with Steve' Hashtag in Support of Father
Epic Tourism Ad Trolls Zuckerberg's 'Metaverse': 'Enhanced, Actual Reality Without Silly-Looking Headsets'
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.