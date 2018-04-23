Van Strikes Numerous Pedestrians in Toronto, Fatalities Reported

Toronto police have nabbed the suspected driver of a van that plowed into pedestrians on Monday afternoon, injuring multiple people.

Based on early reporting, it appears there were fatalities as well.

Peter Akman, a correspondent with Canadian Television, tweeted that police are saying 8-10 people were “injured or killed.”

#BREAKING Police arrested the driver of the white van that hit multiple pedestrians in Toronto.

Police say 8-10 injured or killed.

Multiple ambulances taking ppl to area hospitals.#TorontoAttack @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/DlXTGi27jA — Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) April 23, 2018

After a Ryder rental van struck pedestrians at approximately 1:30 p.m., it fled the scene near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, north of downtown Toronto.

Alex Shaker, who witnessed the incident, said the van sped down the street before the driver steered up onto the sidewalk.

“He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one,” Shaker told CTV.

“He just destroyed so many people’s lives. Every single thing that got in his way,” he added.

Reports: Van Hits Pedestrians in #Toronto

Several people have been reported injured.

Details are still coming in. VIDEO: Various aerials showing emergency services providing roadside

assistance, roadblocks, damaged vehicle and injured being carried towards ambulance pic.twitter.com/BL2cQwzUB5 — The Voice of America (@VOANews) April 23, 2018

Carol Roberts, who witnessed the aftermath, says she saw “a lot of people lying lifeless on the ground.”

“It was just so many bodies,” she said.

Global News journalist Jeremy Cohn corroborated the account, noting there were “bodies all over” the street and saying that some people had been pronounced dead.

Chaotic scene on Yonge St. Paramedics treating people everywhere. Some have been pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/u2RL4BhgQs — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) April 23, 2018

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the incident, telling reporters, “Obviously, we’re just learning of the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected.”

NEW: Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, weighs in on the van that stuck 8 – 10 pedestrians in Toronto https://t.co/KTONTyTedK pic.twitter.com/1SkM02XLv4 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 23, 2018

“We’re going to obviously going to have more to learn, more to say in the coming hours,” he added.

