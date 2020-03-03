While VA's Governor Supports Killing Babies After Birth, WV's Governor Signs Law Protecting Them

While Democratic leaders in Virginia refuse to disavow the killing of children who survive abortions, their neighbors to the northwest have sent a clear message that infanticide will not be tolerated in their state.

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, celebrated as he signed a bill Monday requiring physicians to protect children born alive after an attempted abortion procedure.

House Bill 4007, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, received widespread bipartisan support in the state legislature.

According to the governor’s website, HB 4007 passed unanimously in the state Senate and was approved by a 92-6 margin in the House of Delegates.

Justice eagerly signed the bill into law at a special ceremony in Charleston.

“I truly believe that every human life, born or unborn, is a gift from God. It was a no-brainer for me to sign the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act today. This new law will protect babies who survive an attempted abortion procedure,” Justice tweeted.

“If I had my way, I would stand up here and say I stand for life in all cases, all the time,” Justice said at a ceremonial in the Governor’s Reception Room, according to his official gubernatorial website.

“It’s unbelievable that we even have to go through this process for something that seems like it’s just common sense. But, at the same time, we should be really proud that we’re defending the lives of our most vulnerable. To God above, that baby is worth it,” he added.

“Today, we’re going to put a stake in the sand and say — for us, at least — we stand for life and we stand for the right stuff,” the governor said.

Unlike public officials in the Commonwealth of Virginia, lawmakers in the Mountain State are making it clear that they stand for protecting the lives of their most vulnerable citizens.

Blackface-wearing Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam came under fire last year when he appeared to support the killing of babies born alive following late-term abortion procedures.

In January 2019, Northam said that in cases where a baby survived a late-term abortion, a “discussion would ensue” regarding what to do next.

“The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said.

The Democratic governor, who is also in favor of strict gun control laws, was widely criticized for the remarks.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that he never thought he would see American government officials who “openly support legal infanticide.”

Northam, who is himself a physician, later said he did not have “any regrets” regarding his comments about infanticide, and claimed they had been “mischaracterized.”

With Northam and his fellow Democrats in control of Virginia’s executive and legislative branches, it’s no wonder many of the state’s rural, conservative citizens are seeking refuge in neighboring West Virginia.

Ahead of a rally in Richmond last month to protest a proposal by lawmakers to ban so-called “assault weapons ” — among other gun control bills — gun rights advocates were barred by Northam from exercising their constitutional rights by carrying firearms on state capitol grounds.

The move by Northam, along with proposed laws limiting the Second Amendment, have made it apparent to many in the commonwealth that a plurality of their elected officials in Richmond no longer support them.

WSLS reported that a petition to secede from Virginia and join West Virginia to escape the state’s oppressive liberal policies is supported by many rural Virginians. The so-called “Vexit” movement is also backed by Justice.

“We stand strongly for the Second Amendment and stand strongly for the unborn,” Justice said in January, according to WSET. “West Virginia stands with open arms.”

