Veteran NFL Receiver Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

 By Jack Davis  November 14, 2023 at 8:30am
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Isaiagh “Zay” Avery Jones has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Jones, 28, was booked into jail at 6:02 p.m. Monday.

He faces a charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm and appeared in court on Tuesday, according to WJXT.

The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

In Florida, such a charge can carry a sentence of up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Details about the incident that led to the arrest were not released, but it is known that the woman who made the allegation “lived in Orlando in a home that Jones provided her, and they share a young child,” WJXT reported.

Do you watch the NFL?

The Jaguars issued a terse statement about Jones’ arrest.

“We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team said, according to NBC Sports.

Jones is in his second season with Jacksonville after previous seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

A study in the journal Violence Against Women found that of 117 NFL players arrested on allegations of violence against women the impact of the arrest on their playing careers was “negligible, though it has become slightly more detrimental over time.”

“Player value and performance are stronger predictors of post-arrest career trajectories, and average or better performance negates any detrimental impact of an arrest,” the study said.

“Recent NFL history is littered with examples of higher-performing players who have been given second or third chances following incidents of off-field violence in both college and the NFL,” the study claimed.

The study noted that all offenders are not equal.

“Lower-performing players are much more likely to see their careers cut short, regardless of whether they have been arrested or not.”

“This points to the possibility that NFL teams may be making examples of arrested lower-performing players by cutting them from their team or refusing to sign them to future contracts, to show that they are taking a stand against VAW,” the study said, using an acronym for violence against women.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
