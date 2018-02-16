Video: Abortionists Claim Christian Faith Inspires Murder of Unborn Babies

Lent began Wednesday, a time of contemplation and religious seriousness for most Christians, but that’s not stopping a trio of abortionists who say it’s the Christian faith that inspires them to perform abortions.

“I became morally convinced that is was not a conflict of my Christian values to provide abortion care, and in fact it became unethical to me not to do so,” said Christian abortionist Willie Parker.

He recently published a memoir, “Life’s Work: A Moral Argument for Choice,” in which he wrote, “I believe that as an abortion provider, I am doing God’s work.”

He claims he is protecting women’s rights, their human right to decide their futures for themselves, and to live their lives as they see fit according to The New York Times.

Sarah Wallett, the medical director at Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis, has been outspoken about the Christian faith inspiring her work.

“I can imagine no person who is in greater need of Christlike love and excellent medical care than a woman who is faced with an untenable pregnancy, and I am grateful every day to feel thy spirit and thy guiding hand on my work,” Wallett said.

“I think part of changing the conversation around all aspects of reproductive health care is having open, honest conversations about it,” Wallett added, according to the Memphis Daily News. “I hope to be able to provide accurate medical facts about this kind of care as well as compassionate, non-judgmental care for my patients.”

Leroy Carhart, who performs abortions at the new late-term abortion facility in Bethesda, Maryland posits that there is no contradiction between religious faith and performing abortions into the final weeks of pregnancy.

“Those of us committed to reproductive freedom cannot rest while anti-abortion extremists work overtime to rob women of their health, lives and autonomy,” Carhart said in a media release after the clinic opened.

“How can they fail to see the contradiction between taking the lives of unborn children, and claiming faith in Christ, who entered the world as a child in the womb?” executive director of the Pro-Life Action League Eric Scheidler asks according to a media release sent to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Scheidler encourages pro-lifers to say a prayer for the abortionists in hopes that might fight a life-affirming path.

“If we, who fear and love God, won’t pray for these abortionists to repent and seek forgiveness for the lives they’ve participated in destroying, then who will?” Scheidler asks.

Despite the work of these so-called “Christian” abortionists, it appears that pro-lifers are winning the abortion battle, at least online.

Women googling where they can go to get an abortion often encounter pro-life pregnancy centers intended to give them support during times of crisis popping up as results 79 percent of the time, according to reports.

