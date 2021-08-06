American wrestler Gable Steveson narrowly won Olympic gold after trailing with less than a second remaining in his final match at the Tokyo Games.

Steveson faced Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram final on Friday night, The Associated Press reported.

The American trailed 8-5 with time expiring in the match.

With 10 seconds remaining, he managed to take his opponent down and bring the score to 8-7.

Steveson miraculously scored again with less than a second left to win the match 9-8.

“I looked at the clock and it was like 0.3,” Steveson told the AP.

“And I was like, ‘Ain’t no way.’ And my head just like flushed with everything. And I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Petriashvili challenged the final points to no avail, and Steveson gained another point as a result.

The 21-year-old with WWE aspirations celebrated his win with a backflip on the mat.

“You know, I put on a good show,” he said.

“People are going to remember the name Gable Steveson.”

Steveson was the NCAA heavyweight champion at the University of Minnesota this year.

He has not lost a match on the international level since August 2019, Fox News reported.

Steveson will go down in history alongside his namesake Dan Gable, the 1972 Olympic gold medalist.

“There’s a lot of possibilities for me with this gold medal,” he told the AP.

“A lot of doors opened after me winning a national title, and now the whole world is open for me to see after this Olympic gold medal.”

With the $250,000 he earned for claiming Olympic gold, he plans to take his family out to dinner and buy his mom a Louis Vuitton purse.

