Path 27
News
Sports

Video: American Wrestler Somehow Wins Gold After Trailing with Less Than 1 Second Remaining in Match

Erin Coates August 6, 2021 at 3:42pm
Path 27

American wrestler Gable Steveson narrowly won Olympic gold after trailing with less than a second remaining in his final match at the Tokyo Games.

Steveson faced Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram final on Friday night, The Associated Press reported.

The American trailed 8-5 with time expiring in the match.

With 10 seconds remaining, he managed to take his opponent down and bring the score to 8-7.

Steveson miraculously scored again with less than a second left to win the match 9-8.

Trending:
Top Israeli Professor Conducts Double-Blind Study That Seems to Confirm a Potential Antiviral Drug for COVID

“I looked at the clock and it was like 0.3,” Steveson told the AP.

“And I was like, ‘Ain’t no way.’ And my head just like flushed with everything. And I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Petriashvili challenged the final points to no avail, and Steveson gained another point as a result.

The 21-year-old with WWE aspirations celebrated his win with a backflip on the mat.

“You know, I put on a good show,” he said.

Related:
A Transgender Athlete Just Won Olympic Gold for the First Time Ever

“People are going to remember the name Gable Steveson.”

Steveson was the NCAA heavyweight champion at the University of Minnesota this year.

He has not lost a match on the international level since August 2019, Fox News reported.

Steveson will go down in history alongside his namesake Dan Gable, the 1972 Olympic gold medalist.

“There’s a lot of possibilities for me with this gold medal,” he told the AP.

“A lot of doors opened after me winning a national title, and now the whole world is open for me to see after this Olympic gold medal.”

With the $250,000 he earned for claiming Olympic gold, he plans to take his family out to dinner and buy his mom a Louis Vuitton purse.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Video: American Wrestler Somehow Wins Gold After Trailing with Less Than 1 Second Remaining in Match
A Transgender Athlete Just Won Olympic Gold for the First Time Ever
Resurgent Taliban Captures Afghan Provincial Capital, Assassinates Top Government Official
Nike CEO Says Company Ignores China's Human Rights Abuses Because It's 'A Very Important Market for Us'
Republicans Look to Deal Blow Against Cuomo by Adding 'Cuomo Amendment' to Infrastructure Bill
See more...

Conversation