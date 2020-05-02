SECTIONS
Video Captures Moment Gray Seal Finally Released Back to Wild

By Amanda Thomason
Published May 2, 2020 at 9:03am
Back in February, a seal was found near the Assateague State Park in Maryland. He was underweight, dehydrated, wounded and fighting infection.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore rescued the poor creature, dubbed him “Huckleberry Finn,” and got to work helping him get better and stronger.

On Wednesday, he was finally healthy enough to go back into the wild, and was released in the same area he was picked up.

The aquarium shared photos of his release, which was a quiet affair, but has now been seen by many people.

A video has also made the rounds, and it shows Huck slowly venturing out of his cage before crawling across the sand and plunging into the waves, his return a testament to the hard work put in by the rescue center staff.

“Yesterday, a small group from our Animal Rescue team traveled to Assateague State Park to release our grey seal patient, Huckleberry Finn!” they shared on Thursday.

“Huck, who came to us for rehabilitation in late February, was treated for extreme dehydration and malnourishment. He’s now back at home in the ocean 30 pounds heavier and a stronger swimmer than before!”

“Our remaining grey seal Pippi Longstocking continues to receive care at our Animal Care and Rescue Center. Stay tuned for an update on her soon!”

According to The Dispatch, each year the aquarium selects a theme to use to name all their rehabbed critters. This year, the theme was “beloved children’s book characters,” so they’ve had Amelia Bedelia, Huck Finn and Pippi Longstocking.

Amelia Bedelia was released in March, and Pippi Longstocking is staying at the aquarium a bit longer until she’s ready to make it on her own.

“While the staff will miss watching Huck and fellow rescued seal Pippi interact like siblings, they know he is ready to return to his natural habitat and that his feisty personality will serve him well,” the aquarium said, according to WJZ.

On its post, the Baltimore National Aquarium also mentioned it is happy to accept donations to help fund rehab efforts.

“For those who would like to support our work during closure, including caring for animal rescue patients like Huck, please visit aqua.org/donate!” the post said.

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







