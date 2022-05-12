Share
Lifestyle

Video: Coast Guard Rescues Four Sailors Injured After Mast Broke During Storm

 By Amanda Thomason  May 12, 2022 at 9:33am
Share

On Sunday, four sailors were out on a 52-foot sailboat about 100 miles away from New York’s Long Island when they encountered a life-or-death situation.

Rough water and huge waves threatened the craft until an especially large wave crashed over the boat, knocking off the mast and leaving the boat disabled.

In the process, all four aboard the boat were injured and needed rescue, so a helicopter with the Cape Cod Coast Guard set out in their direction.

“On the evening of May 8, ASCC was dispatched to the scene of a disabled sailing vessel 100NM south of Long Island Sound,” the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod shared on Facebook, along with stunning footage of the rescue.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the vessel had been de-masted by a rogue wave, injuring all four crew members.

Trending:
Great News for Trump Fans - Man Who Predicted Elon Twitter Takeover Predicts Who He'll Pick to Run Company

“Battling heavy seas and challenging hoisting conditions, our MH-60T crew effectively rescued all four individuals. Here is the footage to tell the tale!”

Because all the sailors on board were hurt, one of the crew members on the helicopter was lowered down and it was up to him to secure them.

Video footage of the rescue shows the boat jolting, tossed on the rough sea as the sun sank, making the work even more difficult.



“Hours worth of hoisting while, while we were on scene,” Lieutenant Commander Daniel Reilly told WBZ-TV.

“It was a lot of effort on the rescue swimmer’s part to make sure that all of those patients were ready to go.”

“This was probably the best example of crew coordination and teamwork in any rescue I’ve been a part of in the coast guard,” Lt. Nick Zablotny added.

Related:
After Construction Crew Finds Baby Fox Stuck in Pipe, Firefighters and Animal Control Show Up to Help

The USCGNortheast Twitter account shared a snap of the four coast guard heroes who put their lives on the line to rescue the sailors.

“Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew after landing in Gabreski, NY, Sunday, transporting Calypso crewmembers to safety and higher level of medical care,” the tweet stated.

It took hours for them to complete their mission — but they did it, and all four sailors made it to safety and are expected to make full recoveries.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Video: Coast Guard Rescues Four Sailors Injured After Mast Broke During Storm
After Construction Crew Finds Baby Fox Stuck in Pipe, Firefighters and Animal Control Show Up to Help
Locals Work Together to Save Suicidal Woman: Officer Dives to Grab Her Leg as She Jumps Off Bridge
Hero Dog Leads Rescuers to Mother with Dementia Who Was Lost in Woods for Three Days
Baby Wallaby Goes Missing Overnight from Detroit Zoo: 'Very Shocking for All of Us'
See more...

Conversation