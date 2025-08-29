Video: As Demonic Trans Shooter Rampaged, These Faithful Big Kids Protected the Little Ones

As the nihilistic, demonic, self-identified “transgender” shooter opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, footage shows some children had the courage to guide others, trying to keep them out of harms way.

A clip was posted to social media platform X on Thursday showing groups of children exiting the school as one man in the background can be heard asking, “Where’s the shooter?”

Watching the children exit, the viewer will notice that the older, bigger kids are helping the younger ones and trying to guide them.

WARNING: The following video contains images that may be disturbing for some readers.

Older children at Annunciation Catholic Church were spotted helping and guiding the younger children out of the church yesterday following the horrific shooting. The footage was reportedly captured by a parent who shared it with NBC. “A parent filmed students and churchgoers… pic.twitter.com/pdFPDLbQAs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2025

One older student can be seen holding the hand of a younger one, while another has his hands on the shoulders of two others, leading them out the door.

Although their actions look like a courteous and small gesture, the context is monumentally important.

As fear gripped those children over the prospect of being murdered like two of their classmates by this bloodthirsty monster, they did not simply run.

They guided others in the name of self-sacrifice, a Christ-like gesture.

The demonic nihilism of the shooter gripped that school for as long as his spree lasted, but those children decided in a moment of real bravery that simple self-preservation was not their only concern.

The moment invokes an old saying by popular children’s show host Mr. Rogers: “Always look for the helpers.”







Those children were the helpers in what was the most difficult and terrifying moment of their lives.

The shooter would take two lives, leaving 17 others injured before cowardly taking his own life, never having to answer for his crimes.

His message from journal writings and phrases written on his firearms showed what led him down this path.

He was angry, full of hate, and worshiped at the altar of the self — the essence of trans ideology.

Footage of these children being everything the shooter could not aspire to in life is the one good piece of news to come out of this tragedy.

They deserve recognition.

