Video: Elected Official Calls Police Chief ‘Skinhead’ for Pulling Her Over

A New Jersey school board member apologized Thursday to a police chief whom she called a “skinhead” after she got pulled over for speeding.

South Orange and Maplewood Board of Education member Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad apologized after the Wednesday publication of an April 27 traffic stop in which she called South Orange Police Chief Kyle Kroll a “skinhead,” according to Fox News.

“I’m scared of cops because you guys hurt black people,” Lawson-Muhammad, in a distressed voice, told Officer Shaun Horst, who pulled her over, after asking if she could let her daughter walk the rest of the way to school.

“Ma’am, do you want me to call you an ambulance?” Horst asked the school board member.

“No, I don’t want you to call me an ambulance,” she responded. “That’s an insult … that was a f—ing insult.”

Lawson-Muhammad’s daughter got out of the car. The school board member eventually presented the officer with her driver’s license and an expired insurance card for the vehicle.

Horst informed her that she would need to appear in court to ensure that Lawson-Muhammad had insurance when she was stopped.

“I have insurance,” the school board member insisted. “(My husband) can text you a picture of it right now.”

She proceeds to call Kroll a “skinhead.”

“I have personally apologized to Chief Kyle Kroll who, like me, is passionate about our community,” Lawson-Muhammad said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

“He sincerely accepted my apology and agrees that we will work together to help heal our community. We have begun plans to work with community stakeholders to build stronger bonds and greater trust for the entire community.”

South Orange and Maplewood Board of Education President Elizabeth Baker said she wanted to “thank Chief Kroll for his willingness to meet with Ms. Lawson-Muhammad and accept her apology,” that the “meeting reflects the beginning of a difficult, restorative dialogue,” and that she had persuaded Lawson-Muhammad to make amends with the chief.

The district’s Black Parents Workshop has called for the board member’s resignation.

“Under no circumstances is this behavior, from a public servant no less, acceptable,” workshop chairman Walter Fields said. “Ms. Lawson-Muhammad must resign her position.”

