An investigation into and a comparison of the violence between the 2020 George Floyd riots and the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion shows that while Democrats have used the latter to further their agenda, the violence we saw last summer is a narrative-buster.

Smart people, of course, already know — despite gaslighting by the establishment media — that what occurred in urban America last summer was unforgivable and unmatched in recent history. Night after night, we saw this country’s Democrat-run major cities devolve into war zones. Waves of rioters attacked police officers, burned down buildings and hurt people with whom they disagreed.

A lot of people died.

According to a report by Real Clear Investigations, the 2020 riots killed between six and 20 people, but that number could be much larger. Meanwhile, one person, a supporter of President Donald Trump, was killed during the Capitol incursion in January.

When looking at arrests made during the Floyd protests and riots, the narrative crafted by leftist Democrats and their reporter friends, it’s clear which side of the political aisle is fomenting most of the violence. Per RCI, 16,241 people were arrested during the Floyd riots.

The Capitol incursion, meanwhile, netted federal authorities roughly 570 arrests. People with no criminal record who were taken into custody for assembling in Washington in January have often told stories of being detained for months or longer, simply for having been there. Others have shared horror stories from inside of jails.

But people arrested for rioting in urban America were, in many cases, released.

RCI also looked at crimes relating to both events. While the Capitol breach lasted only hours, and charges were mostly for trespassing, the 2020 riots lasted for weeks, if not months, culminating in at least 8,700 separate events in more than 140 cities, 574 involving violent acts.

Rioters in those cases shot people, stabbed people, set explosives, set fires, impeded traffic and used blunt objects to harm people.

RCI noted that some of the people arrested at the U.S. Capitol were carrying knives. The report did not state so, but we have to assume a great number of those knives were small pocket or utility knives, which millions of people carry with them every day.

People who protested on Jan. 6 certainly weren’t hurling Molotov cocktails at federal buildings or shooting cops.

None of this matters if you’re trying to sell people on the false narrative that they almost saw their country fall to “insurrectionists.”

The establishment media and leftist Democrats continue to portray the brief incursion of the Capitol as the single worst event in American history. These people, of course, have a vested interest in keeping that false narrative alive.

Democrats and their corporate news allies need to convince people who might be on the fence that the country is being threatened by bands of far-right terrorists. That simply isn’t the case.

While not the country’s most shining moment, the Capitol breach was not unprecedented, as leftists have previously bombed the Capitol, and the only death directly related to violence from the January event was that of a pro-Trump protester and military veteran Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was unarmed when she was shot and killed by Capitol Police officer Lt. Michael Byrd.

On the other hand, we all saw the violence from the antifa and Black Lives Matter riots last year. The establishment media at the time attempted to portray them as “mostly peaceful,” while leftists more or less endorsed the violence. Let’s watch some of the tape:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images and language which some viewers will find offensive.







The narratives surrounding those riots were crafted so as to not damage the far-left elite.

At the same time, the unfortunate — but mild in comparison — Jan. 6 Capitol incursion is being used to demonize millions of Americans whose only “crime” is that they did not vote for President Joe Biden.

