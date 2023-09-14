Share
News

Video: Freaky Lights Really Were in Sky Right Before Earthquake - But They're Probably Not From a Secret Weapon

 By George C. Upper III  September 14, 2023 at 7:29am
Share

Shortly after last week’s major earthquake in Morocco, the conspiracy theorists came out of the woodwork.

Granted, the so-called “earthquake lights” that appeared just as the shaking started gave them more to work with than usual, as shown in the video below that was posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Translated on the app, the post reads: “One of the brothers from brotherly Morocco sent me this strange clip from a surveillance camera of his house in the city of Agadir at the moment the earthquake occurred… Mysterious blue flashes of light appeared on the horizon and no one knew what they were. Knowing that these same lights appeared at the moment of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria 7 months ago. Does anyone have an explanation?”

Trending:
Rep. Lauren Boebert Responds After Surveillance Video Shows Her Being Ejected from Musical

This video, which appears to be authentic but has not been independently verified by The Western Journal, shows a phenomenon sometimes referred to as “earthquake lights” that have previously been reported at other earthquake sites.

In fact, accounts of such lights accompanying earthquakes have been around for hundreds of years, according to The New York Times — even though some geologists suspect they’re the result of electrical archs from shaking lines or other man-made constructs.

“People have wondered about them forever,” Karen Daniels, a physicist at North Carolina State University, told the Times. “It’s one of those persistent mysteries that hang around and never quite get nailed.”

Would you ever live in a region prone to earthquakes?

Some have suggested that the friction caused by rocks rubbing against other rocks during the quake generates electricity, but Daniels doubts it.

“Rock on rock is not a situation where people have been able to generate large charge separation,” she said. “And so it just doesn’t seem like a very good explanation for what people see.”

Videos like the one above should not be confused with videos like the following, which has been thoroughly debunked.

We can therefore say with some confidence that such lights are not caused by flying saucers, secret weapons, the Agarthans, Nephilim, Reptilians, Agenda 21 or, so far as I am aware, the Loch Ness Monster. (The Western Journal reached out to Nessie for comment but received no reply prior to publication.)

Related:
More Than 1,000 People Dead After Intense Earthquake

That doesn’t mean, however, that they aren’t something of a mystery to the scientific community.

Until geologists find a way to predict earthquakes so that they can be present to study their associated phenomena, however, they will probably remain something of an unknown.

Josh Ebel, a seismologist who has written a book on earthquakes, said “earthquake lights” have been reported at the sites of at least 65 earthquakes in Europe and North and South America over the past three centuries, including lights that glow for minutes without ceasing and others that flash. Different colors have also been reported.

“All of these have been reported by observers,” Ebel told the Times. “Which ones are actually true, and which ones are products of their imagination, we can’t really say.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Video: Freaky Lights Really Were in Sky Right Before Earthquake - But They're Probably Not From a Secret Weapon
Watch: Decades-Long Coma Patient Mysteriously Giving Birth Draws Major Shock, Disbelief From Caregivers
Biden Shamed for Where He's Choosing to Spend 9/11 Anniversary
Watch: Biden Actually Says 'Global Warming is More Frightening Than Nuclear War' While in China's Backyard
Woke Disney Forced to Settle $9.5 Million Lawsuit Over 'All-Access Passes' That Really Weren't
See more...

Conversation