Video: Giuliani Says Attack Felt Like He Was Shot, But Does the Video Agree?

Did this “slap” actually feel like a gunshot?

On Sunday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was campaigning for his son at a Staten Island supermarket when he alleges that a man came up behind him and slapped him to the point that it felt like “somebody shot me.”

The entire incident was caught on camera, leading some to question whether or not the ex-politician had been exaggerating its severity.

Video of Rudy’s “assault” with audio included from his KABC interview describing the incident. pic.twitter.com/WOki1vDJDD — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 27, 2022

In the video of the alleged incident, Giuliani can be seen greeting a small group of supporters.

Then, an unknown individual comes up behind the ex-mayor and hits him on the back.

However, on tape, it is hard to imagine that physical contact of this nature could feel like a gunshot.

Nevertheless, Giuliani has maintained his story.

“All of a sudden, I feel this ‘Bam!’ on my back,” Giuliani said, according to the New York Post. “I don’t know if they helped me not fall down, but I just about fell down, but I didn’t.”

“I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the — I didn’t even know what it was.”

According to the ex-mayor, the unknown individual said, “You’re a f**king scumbag,” as he walked away.

On the tape, it does appear that the individual said something to Giuliani as he left.

The act was motivated by the recent ruling from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Giuliani said.

“And he says, ‘You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women. You’re gonna kill women,'” Giuliani said, quoting the individual.

“‘You and your f**king friend are gonna kill women.’ Then he starts yelling out all kinds of, just curses, and every once in a while, he puts in that woman thing.”

“‘You guys think you’re saving babies, but you’re gonna kill women,'” the alleged perpetrator continued.

The New York Post is reporting that the unnamed individual now faces assault charges.

“The Supreme Court made a decision,” Giuliani said. “You don’t go around attacking people because of it. I mean, go get it changed.”

