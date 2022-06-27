Share
News

Video: Giuliani Says Attack Felt Like He Was Shot, But Does the Video Agree?

 By Michael Austin  June 27, 2022 at 11:17am
Share

Did this “slap” actually feel like a gunshot?

On Sunday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was campaigning for his son at a Staten Island supermarket when he alleges that a man came up behind him and slapped him to the point that it felt like “somebody shot me.”

The entire incident was caught on camera, leading some to question whether or not the ex-politician had been exaggerating its severity.

Trending:
Oops, You're Not Allowed to Talk About That! Press Secretary Cuts Off Reporter for Bringing Up Sensitive Topic

In the video of the alleged incident, Giuliani can be seen greeting a small group of supporters.

Then, an unknown individual comes up behind the ex-mayor and hits him on the back.

However, on tape, it is hard to imagine that physical contact of this nature could feel like a gunshot.

Nevertheless, Giuliani has maintained his story.

Did the alleged incident look like an assault?

“All of a sudden, I feel this ‘Bam!’ on my back,” Giuliani said, according to the New York Post. “I don’t know if they helped me not fall down, but I just about fell down, but I didn’t.”

“I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the — I didn’t even know what it was.”

According to the ex-mayor, the unknown individual said, “You’re a f**king scumbag,” as he walked away.

On the tape, it does appear that the individual said something to Giuliani as he left.

The act was motivated by the recent ruling from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Giuliani said.

Related:
Here Are the Deep State Officials Who Told Us Hunter Biden's Laptop Was 'Russian Disinformation'

“And he says, ‘You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women. You’re gonna kill women,'” Giuliani said, quoting the individual.

“‘You and your f**king friend are gonna kill women.’ Then he starts yelling out all kinds of, just curses, and every once in a while, he puts in that woman thing.”

“‘You guys think you’re saving babies, but you’re gonna kill women,'” the alleged perpetrator continued.

The New York Post is reporting that the unnamed individual now faces assault charges.

“The Supreme Court made a decision,” Giuliani said. “You don’t go around attacking people because of it. I mean, go get it changed.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Video: Giuliani Says Attack Felt Like He Was Shot, But Does the Video Agree?
Watch: Pro-Abortion Activists Attack Car While Blocking Freeway
Less Than 1 Hour After Roe Is Struck Down, Missouri Is 1st State to Outlaw Abortion
Developing: 'Trigger Laws' Activating Across America, Outlawing Abortion in Wake of Roe Reversal
Watch: Leftists Weep Outside SCOTUS After Roe v. Wade Decision Makes Killing Babies More Difficult
See more...

Conversation