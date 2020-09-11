Video: Homeless Woman Who Slept in Kroger Parking Lot Has Life Transformed After Hiring Manager Trusts 'Gut Feeling'

‘I would lean my seat all the way back so no one would see me because, you know, I knew I wasn’t supposed to be there,’ Williams said. But hiring manager Jackie Vandal eventually spotted her. STORY: http://w-j.co/s/dda76
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘I would lean my seat all the way back so no one would see me because, you know, I knew I wasn’t supposed to be there,’ Williams said. But hiring manager Jackie Vandal eventually spotted her. STORY: http://w-j.co/s/dda76
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement