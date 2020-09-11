SECTIONS
Video: Homeless Woman Who Slept in Kroger Parking Lot Has Life Transformed After Hiring Manager Trusts 'Gut Feeling'

By The Western Journal
Published September 10, 2020 at 6:54pm
‘I would lean my seat all the way back so no one would see me because, you know, I knew I wasn’t supposed to be there,’ Williams said. But hiring manager Jackie Vandal eventually spotted her. STORY: http://w-j.co/s/dda76

