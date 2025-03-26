Video: JD Vance Blows Away Targets Hundreds of Yards Away, While Waltz Packed Tampons Into Boys Rooms

Vice President J.D. Vance got back to his military roots Wednesday with a visit to the Quantico Marine Corps base, located in Virginia, just south of Washington, D.C.

The Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan shared footage of the vice president on the shooting range, hitting targets that appeared to be hundreds of yards away.

From the look and the sound of the weapon, as well as the Marine spotter at Vance’s side, he was firing a sniper rifle.

The spotter called out, “Hit, head shot.”

“Awesome, good shot, sir,” a soldier nearby chimmed in. The next gunshot was called out, “Center chest.”

Vance also fired an M240B medium machine gun, according to his communications director.

.@VP lays down fire at Marine Corps Base Quantico 😤 pic.twitter.com/Aruwh4i4oz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 26, 2025

The images made quite a contrast to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who, while trying to establish his masculine bona fides last fall, appeared to struggle while attempting to load a shotgun.

Tim Walz trying to load a shotgun vs. JD Vance laying down fire with a machine gun pic.twitter.com/DWTXyl4Lpb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 26, 2025

Townhall’s Dustin Grage couldn’t help illustrating that Walz also supported putting tampons in boys’ school bathrooms.

“We dodged a bullet,” Grage posted.

We dodged a bullet. pic.twitter.com/mUzs07gLJv — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 26, 2025

Vance was well received when he spoke to a gathering of Marines at Quantico.

“Oorah, Marines, how are we doing?” he said, prompting many “Oorahs” being shouted back.

.@VP — a veteran of the @USMC himself — receives a thunderous welcome at Marine Corps Base Quantico pic.twitter.com/a3KqtkG90t — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 26, 2025

Olohan interviewed some of the Marines ahead of Vance’s arrival, who told her they were excited.

“It’s definitely going to be a breath of fresh air,” one said.

Another told her that he loves having a Marine Corps veteran in the White House.

Awaiting @VP’s arrival at Quantico, these young marines speak about their enthusiasm for Vance: “It’s definitely going to be a breath of fresh air” “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone like him” “Love to see the Marine Corps representing the United States” pic.twitter.com/fdYOdHGnp8 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 26, 2025

Vance served four years as a combat correspondent — the military’s term for enlisted public affairs personnel — in the Marines in the 2000s. His time of service included a combat tour in Iraq.

🚨 NOW: Vice President JD Vance is serving lunch to fellow Marines in Quantico He’ll make an incredible Commander-in-Chief one of these days! pic.twitter.com/9zfyZx5aAT — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 26, 2025

By contrast, Walz left his Minnesota National Guard position to run for Congress just months before his unit deployed to Iraq.

Vance told the Marines that DEI is out.

“No more quotas … No more diversity trainings. We believe the real strength and real diversity in the United States Marine Corps is that you all come from every walk of life, come from every corner of America, and you have got the strength and the purpose to win the nation’s wars,” he said.

🔥VP @JDVance: “No more quotas. No more diversity trainings. We believe the real strength & diversity in the United States Marine Corps is that you all come from every walk of life…And you have got the strength and the purpose to win the nation’s wars.”pic.twitter.com/noKG8Wnen5 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 26, 2025

Hooah! to that, as we Army vets like to say.

It looks like our military is back in good hands with President Donald Trump as commander in chief and Vance serving right beside him.

