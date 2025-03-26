Share
Commentary
Commentary
Vice President J.D. Vance fires a M107 sniper rifle at a gun range, left, as he tours the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia, Wednesday.

Video: JD Vance Blows Away Targets Hundreds of Yards Away, While Waltz Packed Tampons Into Boys Rooms

 By Randy DeSoto  March 26, 2025 at 3:59pm
Vice President J.D. Vance got back to his military roots Wednesday with a visit to the Quantico Marine Corps base, located in Virginia, just south of Washington, D.C.

The Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan shared footage of the vice president on the shooting range, hitting targets that appeared to be hundreds of yards away.

From the look and the sound of the weapon, as well as the Marine spotter at Vance’s side, he was firing a sniper rifle.

The spotter called out, “Hit, head shot.”

“Awesome, good shot, sir,” a soldier nearby chimmed in. The next gunshot was called out, “Center chest.”

Vance also fired an M240B medium machine gun, according to his communications director.

Does America need more leaders who are unashamedly masculine?

The images made quite a contrast to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who, while trying to establish his masculine bona fides last fall, appeared to struggle while attempting to load a shotgun.

Townhall’s Dustin Grage couldn’t help illustrating that Walz also supported putting tampons in boys’ school bathrooms.

“We dodged a bullet,” Grage posted.

Vance was well received when he spoke to a gathering of Marines at Quantico.

“Oorah, Marines, how are we doing?” he said, prompting many “Oorahs” being shouted back.

Olohan interviewed some of the Marines ahead of Vance’s arrival, who told her they were excited.

“It’s definitely going to be a breath of fresh air,” one said.

Another told her that he loves having a Marine Corps veteran in the White House.

Vance served four years as a combat correspondent — the military’s term for enlisted public affairs personnel — in the Marines in the 2000s. His time of service included a combat tour in Iraq.

By contrast, Walz left his Minnesota National Guard position to run for Congress just months before his unit deployed to Iraq.

Vance told the Marines that DEI is out.

“No more quotas … No more diversity trainings. We believe the real strength and real diversity in the United States Marine Corps is that you all come from every walk of life, come from every corner of America, and you have got the strength and the purpose to win the nation’s wars,” he said.

Hooah! to that, as we Army vets like to say.

It looks like our military is back in good hands with President Donald Trump as commander in chief and Vance serving right beside him.

