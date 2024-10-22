Share
News
Sports

Watch: Super Bowl Champ Stomps All Over Tim Walz's Coaching Career in Front of Thousands

 By Randy DeSoto  October 22, 2024 at 5:54am
Share

Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown threw some shade at Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s former career as an assistant high school football coach.

The remarks came Sunday at a Donald Trump rally attended by an estimated 3,000 at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

The Harris campaign has put Walz’ stint as an assistant high school football coach during the 1990s front and center, particularly during the Democratic National Convention in August.

The Mankato West High School football team won the state championship in 1999, while Walz was on the coaching staff, Fox News reported.

Brown — a seven-time Pro Bowler, who played wide receiver nine years for the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 — was not impressed by Walz’s coaching career or his on-field talent.

“Tampon Tim Walz, he isn’t a real football coach. He could never guard me,” Brown said.

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, did you really know they want to put tampons in the boys’ bathroom?” the former NFL star also asked the crowd. “That’s really insane, right?”

Are you voting for Trump?

In 2023, Walz signed a Minnesota bill into law mandating tampons be provided free of charge in public schools “to all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12,” including male students.

Politifact said the law does not mandate tampons be placed in all-male bathrooms, but requires they must be available to “all menstruating students” without specifying gender.

By not specifying female bathrooms, the law arguably promotes, and certainly allows, schools to stock tampons in male restrooms for students who identify as nonbinary.

Brown also endorsed Trump at the Latrobe rally saying the 45th president “knows success and he knows what it takes to make America great again.”

Related:
Angel Reese Admits 'I'm Living Beyond My Means' as She Complains About Her WNBA Salary

The former NFL player said one thing he appreciates about Trump is his ability to overcome all that’s been thrown at him.

“I have experienced low points and have to overcome adversity, just how I watched Donald Trump overcome adversity,” Brown said. “And he’s always ready for the fight.”

Brown then led a chant of “Fight, fight, fight,” as Trump did following the Butler assassination attempt in July.

During Trump’s speech later at the Latrobe rally, he called Brown and his former Steelers teammates Le’Veon Bell and Mike Wallace to the stage, who also voiced their support for the former president.

Trump attended a Steelers’ game Sunday night in Pittsburgh, where he received a warm and rowdy welcome from the fans.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Super Bowl Champ Stomps All Over Tim Walz's Coaching Career in Front of Thousands
Where Is the Proof? McDonald's Finally Says Why Kamala Harris Can't Verify Working for Them
JD Vance's Response to Rally Attendee Shouting 'Jesus Is King' Is the Opposite of What Kamala Harris Did
Students Who Were Booted from Kamala Harris Rally for Saying 'Jesus Is Lord' Set the Record Straight
'I Have Returned': MacArthur Fulfilled Famous WWII Pledge 80 Years Ago
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation