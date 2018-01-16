Video: Mark Levin Asks Mueller, ‘Where’s Your Case, Mr. Prosecutor?’

Radio host Mark Levin joined the Fox News show “Hannity” on Tuesday to discuss the Trump-Russia dossier that alleged collusion between the Trump administration and Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election.

“As an American citizen, to watch this is repulsive, it’s unconscionable” Levin began. “To watch the mob media do what they’re doing.

“Last week we were told the president was mentally unstable, for months before that we’re told he’s colluding with the Russians. Today we’re told he’s a racist,” he continued.

The former chief of staff for Attorney General Edwin Meese continued to rail against the “disgusting” and “outrageous” accusations being perpetuated by left-wing media outlets, even calling out controversial columnist and author of the recent hot-button book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

“What happened to that author Michael Wolff? Three days ago he was the ‘in thing,’ now he’s gone,” Levin said, referring to the media’s extensive coverage of anti-Trump claims made in Wolff’s book.

Levin pointed out that the media and lawmakers are completely missing the boat when it comes to which investigations should take the highest priority.

“The biggest scandal in our lifetime is staring them in the face,” which Levin states is only being covered by a few outlets, most notably Fox News. “And it is this: The politicization at the highest levels of the FBI and the Justice Department, the holdovers from the prior administration.

“It’s not a question if Jim Comey, the former FBI director, leaked — the question is how much did he leak,” Levin stated. “It’s not a question if he leaked classified information, the question is, how much classified information?”

The heated Levin also referenced FBI official Peter Strzok who was demoted from Robert Mueller’s special counsel after it was discovered that he was exchanging anti-Trump text messages with FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Levin continued his verbal attack by directly addressing Mueller, who he claims is “investigating everything but collusion.”

“Where’s your case, Mr. Prosecutor?” he said, before referring to the dossier as “35 pages of crap that was put together by the Fusion GPS.”

Fusion GPS was hired by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to dig up dirt on Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, as noted by The Western Journal.

In November, Washington Post columnist and former Bush administration official Marc Thiessen noted the “Russian influence in Washington” involved none other than Hillary Clinton and Fusion GPS.

“What we are finding out is that there is a lot of Russian influence in Washington, and a lot of money flowing in to influence our political process in Washington,” he said. “It’s going into Hillary Clinton. It’s going to Fusion GPS.”

As reported by Business Insider, Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee recently put pressure on the panel’s Republican chairman Devin Nunes to release the official transcript from the panel’s November interview with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson.

In order to release the transcript, the committee has to authorize the release of the transcripts, which requires consent from the Majority.

