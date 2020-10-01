Login
Video: Is Mass Mail-In Safe? As Many as 100,000 New Yorkers Received Absentee Ballots with Wrong Name

By The Western Journal
Published October 1, 2020 at 7:09am
‘My heart just started sinking because I’m sitting there thinking, if they sent out half a million ballots already to the wrong place, that’s going to cause a huge problem to claw them all back.’ STORY: http://w-j.co/s/9de82

