Share
Lifestyle

Video: Mom Spots Officers on the Road and Jumps Out of Car Screaming That Her Baby's Not Breathing

 By Amanda Thomason  May 13, 2022 at 10:09am
Share

Officers Christopher Charles and Luis Rodriguez of the Springfield Police Department in Massachusetts graduated from the city’s police academy just last year, but they already have made a big difference in their community.

On Monday, they saved the life of a baby girl who was choking.

The two officers were posted at an intersection where construction was going on. At about 2 p.m., a car pulled over, a woman got out, and she started screaming that her baby wasn’t breathing.



It was a small miracle that the emergency took place when and where it did and that the mother was able to spot the officers, as Charles (who is a parent himself) and Rodriguez responded immediately and started giving the baby life-saving measures.

Trending:
Leaked Audio: Lindsey Graham Caught Praising Joe Biden Before Inauguration

According to the Springfield Police Department, the 3-month-old was “pale, choking and gasping for air” when the two officers reached the car.

“Officer Rodriguez immediately requested an ambulance while Officer Charles removed the baby from her car seat,” the police department’s Facebook post said. “The footage begins in the moments Officer Charles places the baby face down on his forearm and pats her on the back to help clear her airway. Shortly after, the baby girl responds by crying.

“AMR paramedics arrived soon after and transported the baby to an area hospital for further evaluation. The baby was released from the hospital later on Monday.”

Bodycam footage shared with the public shows the tense moments when the baby started breathing, her mother sobbing in the background.

“I just relied on my training, you know; someone was in distress and we had been trained to react,” Charles said during a press conference, according to Boston.com.

“We do a lot of training in the academy, [and] I just came from an in-service [training] as well, and I also have kids.”

Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood recognized the officers’ work and skills on the job.

“I am so proud of these officers who immediately took action, kept their composure in a stressful situation and worked together to help this baby,” Clapprood said. “Officers start every shift not knowing what they may face that day or how they may be able to make an impact, and I am thankful that they were in the right place at the right time to use their training to save a life.”

The two heroes also were acknowledged by Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Related:
When Newborn in Rural Area Far from Help Stops Breathing, Dispatcher Coaches Parents and Saves Baby


“First of all, I am very happy that mom and baby are doing well and healthy,” Sarno said. “Such a beautiful child and loving mother whose quick thinking to pull over after seeing the officers working a road detail, I am so relieved that our brave and dedicated officers were able to offer assistance and utilize their training to save the life of this precious child.

“Simply tremendous life-saving work by Officers Christopher Charles and Luis Rodriguez — they were so calm, cool and collected. Sometimes people forget that our police officers are not only brave, compassionate, but also, sentinels of peace making for a better and healthier community.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Video: Mom Spots Officers on the Road and Jumps Out of Car Screaming That Her Baby's Not Breathing
Good Samaritans Save Woman After She Experienced Medical Emergency and Her Car Moved Into Intersection
Poetic Justice? South Carolina Man Drops Dead While Burying Girlfriend He Strangled
After Breaking Into Pet Rescue Van, Thief Pulls Gun on Pet Rescue Founder, Vandalizes Car
Video: Coast Guard Rescues Four Sailors Injured After Mast Broke During Storm
See more...

Conversation