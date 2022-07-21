Video: Mom of Uvalde Shooter Comes Face-to-Face with Angry Relatives of Victim, Heated Screaming Match Ensues

The mother of Uvalde, Texas, school shooter Salvador Ramos came face-to-face with the relatives of his victims on Tuesday night.

Footage of the meeting showed the two parties lashing out at one another in an incredibly heated exchange.

On May 24, Ramos shot his grandmother before attacking Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. There, he claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

The video was recorded by a news crew with the Spanish-language network Telemundo.

“You have no right to judge my son. No, you don’t! No, you don’t. No, you don’t. No. May God forgive y’all,” Martinez shouted during the exchange.

“You’re the last person to judge me,” she said.

According to the New York Post, Martinez was being “chased down” by the family of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the 19 children slain by Ramos.

The two parties ran into each other following a school meeting in Uvalde. The Telemundo crew followed them and recorded the confrontation.

Does the shooter's mother bear some of the blame for his actions? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I know my son was a coward,” Martinez shouted to those pursuing her. “You don’t think I don’t know that? I know. You don’t think I’m carrying all that with me?”

“I know,” she said. “And I’m sorry.”

Garza’s grandmother, Dana Mendiola, said Martinez shares some responsibility for Ramos’ actions.

“She’s not innocent. She raised him like that. She knew how he was. She knew he had guns. She’s not innocent,” Mendiola told Telemundo.

Eventually, law enforcement arrived and “placed Martinez in a patrol car at her request,” to which she said, “God bless them.”







This is not the first time Martinez has been in the public spotlight.

On May 27, only a few days after the shooting, Martinez was briefly interviewed by Televisa.

“I have no words,” Martinez said. “I have no words to say.

“I don’t what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did, and please don’t judge him.

“I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me.”

The mother of the Texas school shooter speaks out: “Forgive me, forgive my son, I know he had his reasons.” pic.twitter.com/FZE11Cvl8s — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 27, 2022

When asked what she would say to the families of the slain children, Martinez said: “Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons.”

Garza’s family asked her about that statement on Tuesday, shouting, “What reasons did he have? What reasons?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.