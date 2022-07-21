Share
News

Video: Mom of Uvalde Shooter Comes Face-to-Face with Angry Relatives of Victim, Heated Screaming Match Ensues

 By Michael Austin  July 21, 2022 at 8:05am
Share

The mother of Uvalde, Texas, school shooter Salvador Ramos came face-to-face with the relatives of his victims on Tuesday night.

Footage of the meeting showed the two parties lashing out at one another in an incredibly heated exchange.

On May 24, Ramos shot his grandmother before attacking Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. There, he claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

The video was recorded by a news crew with the Spanish-language network Telemundo.

“You have no right to judge my son. No, you don’t! No, you don’t. No, you don’t. No. May God forgive y’all,” Martinez shouted during the exchange.

Trending:
Watch: Warrantless ATF, State Police Show Up at Man's House, Demand to See His Firearms

“You’re the last person to judge me,” she said.

According to the New York Post, Martinez was being “chased down” by the family of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the 19 children slain by Ramos.

The two parties ran into each other following a school meeting in Uvalde. The Telemundo crew followed them and recorded the confrontation.

Does the shooter's mother bear some of the blame for his actions?

“I know my son was a coward,” Martinez shouted to those pursuing her. “You don’t think I don’t know that? I know. You don’t think I’m carrying all that with me?”

“I know,” she said. “And I’m sorry.”

Garza’s grandmother, Dana Mendiola, said Martinez shares some responsibility for Ramos’ actions.

“She’s not innocent. She raised him like that. She knew how he was. She knew he had guns. She’s not innocent,” Mendiola told Telemundo.

Eventually, law enforcement arrived and “placed Martinez in a patrol car at her request,” to which she said, “God bless them.”



Related:
Uvalde School Board Will Consider Firing Chief Arredondo for 'Terrible, Tragic' Blunder During Shooting

This is not the first time Martinez has been in the public spotlight.

On May 27, only a few days after the shooting, Martinez was briefly interviewed by Televisa.

“I have no words,” Martinez said. “I have no words to say.

“I don’t what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did, and please don’t judge him.

“I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me.”

When asked what she would say to the families of the slain children, Martinez said: “Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons.”

Garza’s family asked her about that statement on Tuesday, shouting, “What reasons did he have? What reasons?”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Video: Mom of Uvalde Shooter Comes Face-to-Face with Angry Relatives of Victim, Heated Screaming Match Ensues
Watch: David Hogg Forcibly Removed from House Hearing During Rage-Fueled Outburst
AOC Attempts to Cash in on Her Supreme Court Arrest Just Hours Later
Dems Beg Biden to Halt All New Drilling as Gas Prices Soar: White House Says 'It's on the Table'
'This Is a Scandal': Over 180 Educators Arrested on Child Sex Charges So Far This Year
See more...

Conversation